Taliban capture Afghanistan, as US-backed forces collapseExBulletin





A US military helicopter is pictured flying over the US Embassy in Kabul on Sunday. The Taliban invaded Kabul, facing little resistance. Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images .

Twenty years after being ousted from power in a US-led invasion, Taliban militiamen invaded the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday, facing little resistance from Afghan government forces.

Within hours, the Washington-backed Afghan president had left the country and the flag at the US embassy was lowered amid a hasty evacuation of diplomatic staff.

Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president, said on Facebook that it was “a difficult choice”, but that he had decided to leave to avoid bloodshed. He signed his post with “Long live Afghanistan”. The Taliban issued a statement saying they had entered the capital of 6 million people and were working to restore law and order.

On Saturday, militia fighters captured the last government stronghold of Mazar-e-Sharif, followed quickly on Sunday by the town of Jalalabad, located just east of Kabul on a major highway artery.

On Sunday, Kabul was a scene eerily reminiscent of the fall of Saigon in 1975 in the wake of the Vietnam War, as helicopters surrounded the US embassy as its diplomatic staff were under evacuation orders. The comparison with Vietnam was one that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was keen to reject: “This is not Saigon. We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with a mission, and that mission was to deal with the people who attacked us on September 9th. 11 and we succeeded in this mission, ”he told State of the Union on CNN.

In an alert on Sunday, the US embassy warned against reports that Kabul airport “is on fire” and that “we are asking US citizens to take shelter in place.” A US military official told NPR the airport is closed to commercial planes as military evacuations continue.

Previously, the White House had ordered about 5,000 troops to be sent to Afghanistan to provide security and assist with evacuations of US personnel. The Pentagon confirmed on Sunday that 1,000 more would also be going there.

A despicable end to America’s longest war

The events of the day were a dramatic coda for America’s longest war, sparked by the Taliban’s refusal to hand over Osama bin Laden in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. A few weeks after the attacks on New York and Washington, DC, US-led forces invaded the country, toppling the Taliban at the end of the year.

But this involvement has grown from month to year. Since then, more than 2,400 U.S. servicemen, some 3,800 U.S. contractors, more than 1,100 other Allied servicemen and approximately 66,000 Afghan military and police have lost their lives as a result of the conflict, along with more than 47,000 civilians, according to Project. on the costs of the war from Brown University.

Ultimately, the price the United States has paid for two decades in Afghanistan is $ 2.26 trillion, including the cost of rebuilding the Afghan government and training its military.

Blinken on Sunday issued a note of bitterness over the rapid collapse of 300,000 US-trained Afghan security forces, who “have proved incapable of defending the country,” an eventuality that “arose. produced faster than expected, “he admitted.

This sentiment was echoed by former NATO Allied Supreme Commander, Ret. Adm. James Stavridis: “You can buy all the equipment in the world, but you cannot buy the leadership or the political will or, in particular, the will of the battlefield,” Stavridis told the weekend edition from NPR. “And so, we see this ghost of the Afghan army. It’s pretty heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, on the ground in Kabul, chaos and fear were the order of the day as the Taliban with their well-deserved reputation for repression and brutality, particularly against women and ethnic and religious minorities, took to started to take matters into their own hands.

People line up outside Azizi Bank to withdraw money as the Taliban draw closer to the capital Kabul on Sunday. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images .

. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images “Thieves, robbers, all looters are out”

Many Afghans have stood in long lines at banks to withdraw money, worried about what might happen to their savings under a new regime.

A resident, whom NPR does not identify to protect against possible reprisals, described the chaos in the capital.

“Right now the thieves, the thieves, all the looters are out there trying to loot the cars that are traveling right now,” the woman said. “[There are] gunshots everywhere. “

She added: “In [our neighborhood] we have this guard with a gun and he also just shot somebody because people are trying to loot houses and anyone who walks by. “

Still others in the capital seemed to welcome their new leaders.

Matthew Aikins, a freelance journalist in Kabul, tweeted on Sunday evening that he had just returned from the western part of the capital, “where tonight there were extraordinary scenes of Taliban fighters leaving the capital in captured Humvees and trucks of police, brandishing M16s, cheered by crowds of passers-by, pursued by packs of children. “

In a series of tweets, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he formed, along with Abdullah Abdullah, who represented the Afghan government in earlier talks with the Taliban, and Hezb-i-Islami party leader and former leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a “Coordination Council” to “prevent chaos and reduce the suffering of the population and better manage peace-related matters”.

But with the Taliban holding virtually all the cards, it was not clear what such a council or a caretaker government could do, if at all.

White House and former Trump official point fingers

As the final offensive against the capital seemed almost certain on Saturday, President Biden issued a statement aimed at moving his administration away from the ongoing outcome, stressing that the peace agreement that promised the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan had been developed under former President Donald Trump.

“I inherited a deal from my predecessor,” Biden said. He left the Taliban “in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on US forces.”

“Shortly before leaving office, he also reduced US forces to a bare minimum of 2,500,” Biden said.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was instrumental in negotiating the Trump administration’s peace deal with the Taliban, blamed Biden’s White House for debacle.

“It looks like the Biden administration has just failed in carrying out its own plan,” Pompeo said.

As late as Friday, State Department spokesman Ned Price told NPR that the White House still relies on Afghan security forces to stand up and fight the Taliban.

“What we know, what we are confident in, is that the Afghan National Security Forces have a significant force. What we need to see now is that it is used effectively,” did he declare.

The Taliban victory and the evacuation of the United States Embassy halted a special immigrant visa program for Afghan interpreters and others who had aided the American effort in the country and could now face retaliation from the Taliban.

Price said on Friday that the United States had “significantly stepped up this operation.”

“We have been able to bring 1,200 Afghans to their new lives here in the United States so far,” he told NPR.

Despite this, he said: “We realize this is insufficient given the scale of the number of Afghans who have put themselves, potentially their families, at risk to help us.

