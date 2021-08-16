



Applicants for licenses to own guns or shotguns must receive social media confirmation after the Plymouth massacre, the ministers said.

Questions have been raised about how Keyham’s gunman Jake Davison, 22, obtained a gun license and carried out an attack that killed five people before he shot himself.

There will be a minute of silence in the city on Monday as community and civic leaders come together to mourn and reflect on last week’s events.

One victim’s family, 59-year-old Stephen Washington, said their world was turned upside down in the blink of an eye.

The government said Sunday it was preparing legal guidance to ensure higher-level decision-making on police gun permit applications. According to the Department of Home Affairs, this includes social media checks of people applying for permission to own firearms or shotguns.

All police officers in England and Wales must review the firearms application process and evaluate whether an existing license needs to be re-visited.

Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner John Stevens told the Sunday Telegraph that officers should search the online accounts of people applying for licenses to keep guns from falling into the hands of dangerous people.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Shaun Sawyer told the Sun newspaper that officers did not consider using the Internet when returning firearms licenses.

Davison’s use of social media hinted at Incell’s obsession with involuntary celibacy and his interest in guns and America.

An investigation is ongoing by the Office of the Independent Police Behavior (IOPC) into Davisons’ possession of a shotgun and firearm license. We’ll look at why Devon and Cornwall police returned to him last month the Davidson gun and gun permit, which was removed for assault last September.

Plymouth will be quiet on Monday at 11am, and a candlelight vigil will be held at 8:45pm at Jubilee Green in Saltash to honor the five victims.

Washington, the fourth victim of the shooting, was shot and killed in a park in the Keyham area. In a statement released by the police, his relatives called him a devoted family head, loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

His widow, Sheila, described him as her soulmate, saying:

Davidson went out into the street and shot three-year-old Sophie Martin and her father Lee Martin, 43, before shooting his mother Maxine Davison (aka Maxine Chapman) from her home on Biddick Drive.

In a 12-minute attack, Davidson killed Washington and then shot 66-year-old Kate Shepard, who later died at Deerford Hospital.

Jess Morcom, Lee Martyns’ cousin and Plymouth Live journalist, paid tribute to him and his daughter and spoke of the loss her family suffered. In a post on Twitter, she said that Martin has the kindest heart to do anything to anyone and it’s just one look at him to see how much he loves and respects his family.

Claire Kidd told the BBC in tribute to her talented artist friend Shepherd.

Davidson also shot two acquaintances, a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, on Vidic Drive. They suffered serious injuries that were not considered life threatening.

