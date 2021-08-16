US Investors Rely On Blank Check Companies Seeking Energy Transition Goals





NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (Reuters) – Former U.S. oil investment bankers, portfolio managers and executives have formed more than 20 publicly traded companies to go public with renewable energy companies, and more listings are coming. expected.

Investors are rushing to form these companies, known as Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), as capital shifts from traditional investments in oil and gas to low-carbon alternatives. After-sales services have been the most active in the technology and health sectors, but the alternative energy sector is heating up.

More than 412 IPOs of PSPC, raising $ 121 billion, have taken place so far in 2021, up from 247 having raised a total of $ 83 billion last year, said Jay Ritter, professor at the University of Florida specializes in IPOs.

Healthcare, fintech and autonomous vehicles continue to be heavily represented, but alternative energies are gaining ground, the data shows.

“I would expect there to be more energy-related PSPC mergers,” Ritter said.

According to Reuters interviews with eight advisers, at least 10 companies are looking to launch additional renewable SAVS, beyond the 20 that have already been publicly filed.

In contrast, only about three exploration and production SPACs are currently publicly filed with the SEC and none have been launched for about 18 months, in stark contrast to 2016 when oil prices plummeted and oil prices collapsed. investors used PSPCs to buy companies as part of a turnaround bet.

SPACs are publicly traded vehicles that raise capital for the explicit purpose of acquiring an existing private company and going public, thus avoiding the traditional process of an initial public offering (IPO). Read more

Many of the renewable SPACs currently filed with the SEC have raised around $ 250 million or more. They are looking to buy private companies that produce batteries for renewable energy storage, hydrogen storage solutions, carbon storage and even drilling for natural gas, a low-carbon fossil fuel, according to SEC documents reviewed by Reuters.

For example, Peridot Acquisition Corp, a renewable SPAC, closed its acquisition of Li-Cycle, a lithium-ion battery recycler, on August 10. Peridot formed a second PSPC aimed at acquiring other renewable companies.

Other PSPCs, such as GoGreen Investments Corp, are close to making deals with targets, the advisers said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the talks are not public.

Publicly formed alternative energy SPACs have come together under increasing pressure from investors to turn to renewables.

Their sponsors tell them they don’t want them to lean on traditional energy, said Mike Blankenship, partner in the Houston office of the law firm Winston & Strawn. “They set up SPACs to get a percentage of these companies and then a seat on the boards of those companies.”

John Dowd, former Fidelity energy portfolio manager, is managing director of GoGreen Investment, a proposed $ 250 million SPAC that filed its S-1 this summer, with plans to target a wide variety of “transition” companies. energy “of hydrogen storage. to software solutions.

The leadership and boards of directors of new renewable SPVs often include executives, bankers and portfolio managers who previously specialized in conventional oil, gas and utilities, according to SEC documents.

Beyond peridot, a handful of renewable PSPCs have already made their targets public, including Chargepoint (CHPT.N). Heliogen Inc, backed by Bill Gates, plans to go public in a $ 2 billion SPAC deal with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN.N).

However, few private renewable companies are large enough to be ideal targets for SPACs, Blankenship said. Typically, companies need to be valued at over $ 1 billion to draw attention to a $ 250 million PSPC, Ritter said.

Because the industry is changing so quickly, many start-ups are not obvious targets, Blankenship said.

SPACs are also subject to additional regulatory review. Last month, Reuters reported that U.S. securities regulators had stepped up their investigation into the Wall Street SPAC frenzy, focusing on potential conflicts of interest and the structures of agreements that could prompt underwriters to create inappropriate agreements. Read more

