Cobham agrees to buy rival British defense company Ultra Electronics for $2.6 billion





Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC Update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC news.

Private equity-owned aerospace and defense group Cobham has recently agreed to acquire rival Ultra Electronics for £2.6 billion in the recent acquisition of UK engineering specialists.

US private equity group Advent International, which owns Cobham, has pledged to protect UK jobs and safeguard national security to allay government concerns about the deal.

Ultra provides important technology to the British government, including submarine hunting and sonar equipment for the Royal Navy, control systems for the UK’s Trident nuclear missile submarine fleet, and components for the F-35 fighter.

Under the terms of the transaction, Ultra shareholders will receive a median cash dividend of £35 per share and an interim cash dividend of £16.2p paid over the next month, bringing the company value to £2.57 billion. The price is a 63% premium to the Ultra’s closing price on 24 June, prior to Cobham’s first bid of £28 per share.

“We recognize the particular importance of Ultra’s contribution to the UK economy and national security,” said Cobham.

It said it would work with the government and provide “legally binding and enforceable commitments” to Ultra, including “adequate protections for the sovereign capacity of the UK, the continuity of supply and the vital powers of the UK”.

It added that it would establish a “forum” with government representatives to enable “continuous dialogue, cooperation and monitoring” and to ensure that the UK authorities had “full visibility into the fulfillment of Cobham’s commitments”.

Both companies agreed, but the deal is likely to add to concerns that the UK defense industry and engineering firm is vulnerable to acquisitions.

Another British aerospace and defense expert, Meggitt, announced on Monday the terms of the £7.1 billion acquisition by US group Parker Hannifin. Meggitt is also awaiting details on a possible competitive bid from TransDigm, another US aerospace company. The UK Takeover Panel has made a firm offer to TransDigm by 14 September.

UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is known to have an “active interest” in the acquisition of Ultra and Megit, but no decision has yet been made on the involvement. A formal national security review of all transactions can take months.

The Enterprise Act 2002 allows corporate secretaries to intervene in corporate mergers and acquisitions for reasons of national security, financial stability and media pluralism. The broader national security and investment regulations will come into force in January 2022.

Advent’s acquisition of Cobham last year provoked a political backlash. The government eventually agreed that the deal could be made with an official promise of rigorous scrutiny. Within 18 months of acquiring control, Advent sold more than half of its assets purchased for value.

“The company will play an important role in the Cobham and Ultra combined ‘five-eyes’ defense,” said Shonnel Malani, Chairman of the Cobham Group.

Tony Rice, chairman of Ultra, said the company is “comfortable. [Advent’s] Stakeholder commitments and legally binding commitments to government will “protect stakeholder interests”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/87fe2b9f-a551-49ca-9624-c29f3e5fa9c4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos