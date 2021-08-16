Stocks and Futures Fall as Traders Prepare for Powell: Markets End





(Bloomberg) – U.S. stock index futures fell and the dollar rose amid signs of slowing growth and investor nervousness ahead of the Federal Reserve’s symposium in Jackson Hole in late August .

September’s contracts on the S&P 500 index fell 0.2% after the underlying gauge hit a new record high on Friday. Treasuries reduced their gains as the 10-year yield fell three basis points. Commodities fell after China’s retail sales and industrial production data showed activity slowed more than expected.

Investors were awaiting a town hall meeting by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday to find out whether a recent round of strong economic data was seen as enough progress for the central bank to consider cutting stimulus measures. Speculation over an announcement at the Jackson Hole meeting intensified even as data on Friday showed U.S. consumer confidence plunged to an almost ten-year low.

Stocks remain vulnerable to a near-term correction, with possible triggers being the rise in coronavirus cases around the world, fear of inflation and the progressive US rhetoric, said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital.

Traders will also be watching the final minutes of the Federal Open Market Committees this week, as divergent views on inflation persistence boost Treasury volatility.

Shares in the United States and Europe hit record highs last week, bolstered by vaccine rollouts. But the lingering risk of the delta variant pushed European equities lower on Monday. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index broke a 10-day lossless streak, with energy and commodities stocks dragging the gauge the most.

Crude oil fell for a third day as the resurgence of the pandemic hurt the outlook for global demand, just as drilling data from the United States indicated increased activity. Bitcoin was trading around $ 47,400.

Additionally, alarm in Congress dominates headlines as the Taliban take control of Afghanistan in the vacuum left by the departure of US and NATO forces.

Here are some events to watch this week:

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a discussion with educators on Tuesday, China’s highest legislative body, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, kicks off a four-day meeting in Beijing on Tuesday. retail sales expected Tuesday Reserve Bank of Australia minutes expected to be released Tuesday Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and Gov. Adrian Orr briefing Wednesday FOMC decreases released Wednesday Bank Indonesia rate decision and Gov. Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

Here are the main movements in the markets:

Actions

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% at 9:06 am London time. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. The emerging markets index fell 0.4%

Currencies

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% Euro fell 0.1% to $ 1.1783 Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.42 per dollar Offshore yuan was little changed to 6.4784 to the dollar British pound changed little at $ 1.3860

Obligations

10-year Treasury yield little changed at 1.27% Germany’s 10-year yield little changed at -0.47% UK 10-year yield little changed at 0.57%

Merchandise

Brent crude fell 1.6% to $ 69.44 per barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $ 1,774.45 per ounce

