



David Duguid: ‘You still need a source like Cambo’

Scotland Office Minister David Duguid defended the Cambo oilfield development plan on Scotland’s west coast rather than increasing fuel imports from the UK.

Duguid will meet with Siccar Point Energy in Aberdeen on Tuesday to learn more about the oil field that was licensed in 2001.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent a letter to the prime minister urging him to reevaluate his license following pressure from environmental activists to unplug Cambo.

The next day, Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, sent a letter to Sturgeon urging her to support her Scottish job in the oil and gas industry rather than complaining to the British government.

Recalling SNP’s slogan, Its Scotlands Oil, he said the North Sea’s untapped Cambo oil field would help protect the 100,000 jobs linked to the sector and potentially create more.

He noted that oil and gas constituted 79% of Scotland’s total energy consumption and 91% of heat demand. The UK imported 1.6 billion gas and 1.3 billion petroleum products.

Banff and Buchan’s Conservative MP Duguid said ahead of a meeting with Siccar: Fields like Cambo.

But until that transition is made, sources like Cambo are still needed as the UK government is pioneering the North Sea conversion deal.

The Independent Climate Change Committee advises that oil and gas, which are still essential for the production of many daily necessities, including pharmaceuticals, will continue to be needed.

It is far more desirable for the UK to obtain from domestic supplies to support our workers than to rely on imports whose sources of income may not be recovered responsibly.

Not producing our own oil and gas through the energy transition threatens the economy and jobs, as well as the security of our energy supply.

Oil and gas authorities are considering whether to authorize the extraction of about 800 million barrels of oil from Cambo.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, Ms Sturgeon urged the UK government to agree to a re-evaluation of licenses that have already been issued but have not yet begun on-site development.

This will include the development of the proposed Cambo.”

She added: Those licenses, issued a few years ago, should be re-evaluated in the light of compatibility checkpoints that are fully aligned with the severity of the climate emergency we face today and our climate change goals and obligations.

Comments: Excluding oil and gas is a dangerous game for Nicola Sturgeon.

