Huawei accused of pressuring US company to install data backdoor





Huawei is once again facing allegations that it is placing backdoors in networks. The Wall Street Journal reports that the American entrepreneur Business Efficiency Solutions (BES) has filed a federal complaint accusing Huawei of not only stealing technology, but also of pressuring the company to install a data backdoor for a Safer Cities Law Enforcement Project in Lahore, Pakistan. The system reportedly gave Huawei access to a database that helped it collect sensitive data from citizens and government “important to Pakistan’s national security.”

BES alleged that Huawei insisted on creating a duplicate version of the Lahore network in Suzhou, China, which would provide direct access to Pakistani data. While BES wanted clearance from Pakistani authorities before moving forward, Huawei reportedly claimed it didn’t need clearance and initially threatened to break the deal if BES didn’t go. forward. The Chinese company later said it got the clearance, but apparently refused to provide proof when asked.

The situation may not be clear. Huawei told the WSJ that there was “no evidence” that it had installed backdoors in products. In a statement prior to the dispute, the company acknowledged the duplicate system in China, but maintained that it was strictly a “physically isolated” test version of the real network, making it impossible to extract data. A monitor of the Lahore effort, Muhammad Kamran Khan, said an investigation was underway but there was no evidence of data theft “so far”.

Anyone telling the truth, the lawsuit highlights lingering concerns that Huawei could help China’s surveillance targets. The company has long denied the claims, and there is no “smoker” evidence yet that it has used backdoors to snoop around in other countries. However, that did not dispel the suspicions that led the US, UK and others to blacklist its technology. This case could only worsen Huawei’s situation, even if BES’s claims do not hold up in court.

