First plane carrying British evacuated from Afghanistan arrives in UK | world news





As part of an operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan, the first plane carrying a British has arrived in the UK.

Among those who arrived at RAF Breeze Norton last night were embassy staff.

Images posted on Twitter showed people leaving planes as Britain stepped up efforts to evacuate up to 1,500 people from Afghanistan every day.

Last night the first flight of British nationals and embassy staff arrived at RAF Brize Norton as part of Op PITTING.

The British Army is assisting the evacuation of British nationals and eligible people under the Afghan Migration and Assistance Program. pic.twitter.com/IyGNIMEaD0

— Department of Defense (@DefenceHQ) August 16, 2021

“The British military is supporting the evacuation of British nationals and migrants under the Afghan Migration and Assistance Program,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Details of the airliner’s arrival have been revealed as Defense Secretary Ben Wallace admits that “some people will never come back” from Afghanistan.

British forces continue to be punctual to withdraw the British people and local allies remaining after the dramatic fall of a Western-backed government.

Mr Wallace, who previously served in the Scots Guards, appeared on LBC radio station Monday and looked choked as he talked about the operation.

He said: “It’s part of a really deep regret for me… See, some people won’t come back. Some people won’t and we do our best in the third country to deal with them. You will have to do it.”

When asked why he felt the situation “personally,” Wallace replied, “I’m sad because I’m a soldier and I have to do my best to get people out and stand up because I’ve done what the West is supposed to do.” That is our duty and 20 years of sacrifice.”

Image: Department of Defense published photo of evacuated personnel arriving at RAF Brize Norton

Wallace confirmed to Sky News that 370 British embassy staff and 370 British citizens left yesterday and Saturday, before the flight reached Brize Norton.

The command of the 16th Airstrike Brigade was working with the US military to secure an airport in Kabul so that flights could continue even as Afghans and foreigners were about to leave.

Wallace said the barriers to helping more people leave the country depend on how quickly they can be removed.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the return of British troops to Afghanistan was ‘not on the card’.

In a chaotic scene in the Afghan capital, US forces opened fire at Kabul airport to prevent hundreds of civilians from jumping onto the runway.

A U.S. official said the crowd was “out of control” and the shooting was only done to calm the chaos.

