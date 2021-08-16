Afghans working for US government radio fear Taliban reaction





More than 100 journalists employed by the US government’s own radio stations remain in Afghanistan as the Taliban seize power, US officials and Afghan journalists said on Sunday.

Journalists are being left behind, Rateb Noori, news director for Radio Azadi’s Kabul office, said in a telephone interview from Kabul on Sunday.

The station, a branch of the US government’s Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, formerly called Radio Free Afghanistan, aired all day Sunday, including airing an interview with a Taliban spokesperson. Its sister station, Voice of America, reported on Sunday that one of its reporters was at the passport office when everyone was asked to leave immediately and return home.

Afghans working for US government broadcasters in Kabul and across the country have long been targets of insurgents, who killed a journalist from Radio Free Afghanistan in a bomb attack in November. They are among hundreds of the most exposed Afghans who have worked with American news outlets since the arrival of American troops in 2001, and the media has gone to great lengths to help local workers evacuate. The US government has made journalists eligible for a visa program that could allow them to leave the country. They have not yet been evacuated and the window for doing so is closing quickly.

The acting chief executive of the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees broadcasters, said in an email to staff on Sunday that the agency is doing everything in our power to protect journalists and will not back down. in our mission to inform, engage, and connect Afghans for freedom and democracy.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty President Jamie Fly said in a text message that the service is doing everything possible to ensure that they can continue their work safely.

Mr Noori, who was awake late Sunday because he was worried about looters at his home, said there was no protection and little certainty, especially if the stations would continue broadcasting on Monday.

Everyone is locked in their homes and no one knows what will happen tomorrow, he said.

Afghan journalists don’t have much to do, but rely on the Taliban’s early promises that they will not attack members of the media.

Having the last experience of their role in Afghanistan, I think they cannot keep their promises that they cannot control their people, he said. I just hope we can survive for a while and then see if we have a way out to a neighboring country, Mr Noori said.

Mujeeb Angaar, who worked for Radio Free Afghanistan from 2010 to 2013 before fleeing the country, said in a telephone interview from his home in Canada that the Taliban at the time told him he was to be killed, because you work for the Jews, you work for the CIA.

Services backed by the United States will be the first target, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/15/world/asia/afghans-radio-united-states-taliban-fear.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos