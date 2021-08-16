UK beaches disappear after 30 years due to climate change





The UK’s coastline could change dramatically over the next 30 years, maps show.

New data suggests that most of Wales, Kent and other countries could fall below sea level regularly by 2050.

While the coronavirus pandemic has stopped our lives for more than a year, another global crisis continues to threaten our future. That’s climate change.

Climate Central, a non-profit news organization focused on climate science, has highlighted the threat of this issue at the local level.

This is exacerbated by the IPCC climate report predicting global warming 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, which could cause catastrophe for seaside towns, reports KentLive.

The risk of flooding is said to be three times higher than previously predicted, and there are three main reasons why the sea is getting hotter when it gets warmer.

Higher altitude ice melts at a higher point because heat expands the ocean and melts faster than the massive polar ice sheets form.

Experts have pointed out that the causes of human-induced global warming are factory farms burning fossil fuels such as coal, gas and oil, and increased livestock production and deforestation.

Kent beaches such as Folkestone, Dungeness and Whitstable are just a few of the beaches expected to be fully submerged by 2050.

Llandudno, Prestatyn, Rhyl, Shotton and Queensferry in northern Wales are also vulnerable to flooding.

Look at the northwest map.

Blackpool beaches in the northwest, Lytham St Annes, Formby, Crosby, and Southport are at risk of rising sea levels and threats of coastal flooding.

Villages in Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe, Skegness and Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk are also at risk. known to be.

