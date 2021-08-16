US veterans disappointed with end of war in Afghanistan and fear for their Afghan allies





Today, many American veterans express their frustration and disappointment at the speed with which the Taliban has taken hold after nearly 20 years of war.

“And now I wonder if the last 20 years have been completely wasted and wasted,” he told CNN. “All the friends I lost in Afghanistan – what was their death used for?” What good was their sacrifice if it was the end state? ”

“I don’t think I’ve done anything meaningful at this point,” he told CNN.

But for veterans like Zeller, the end of America’s longest war is only part of it: They are also worried about Afghan interpreters, translators, and support staff who have passed through. years of working with the United States risking their lives and their families. Zeller deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and served as an integrated combat adviser to the Afghan security forces. On his 14th day in the country, Zeller’s Afghan interpreter Janis Shinwari saved his life by killing two Taliban fighters who were about to kill him. To pay off his lifetime debt, Zeller then helped Shinwari get a visa and come to the United States. Realizing how difficult the process was, Zeller and Shinwari started No One Left Behind, an organization that helps bring performers who have worked with American troops to America. Zeller has devoted years to this work, including the past few months urging US officials to do more to ensure America’s Afghan allies are safely evacuated.

But now, watching Afghanistan fall into the hands of the Taliban as thousands of Afghan allies try to escape, Zeller says, “I feel like a complete and utter failure.

Veterans, families wonder about sacrifice

There is a wide range of opinions among veterans of the war in Afghanistan about the withdrawal, said Tom Porter, an Afghanistan veteran and executive vice president of government relations at Iraq and Iraq veterans. Afghanistan (IAVA). Stressing that he does not speak for everyone, Porter said some veterans felt the withdrawal was late while others believe the United States should have stayed to prevent violence.

“But the vast majority of veterans I hear are very concerned about the veterans who have sacrificed so much and the families who are Gold Star families who have lost their sons and husbands and fathers and mothers and other members. of the family over the past 20 years, ”Porter said.

“They wonder if the service to their loved ones was worth it? ”

The footage from Afghanistan quickly builds a narrative, he said, that will shape the perspective of veterans over the past 20 years.

“It’s going to color the way veterans and the military think about the end of their service, the result of their service,” Porter said. “Everyone in the community will be looking to see, how is history going to remember what we did there?”

Gerald Keen, who served in Afghanistan, told CNN’s Pamela Brown he knew that moment would come. But he disagrees with how the withdrawal went, believing that US soldiers should not be fired to do work he said should have been done before the airfield closed. by Bagram.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has approved the deployment of 1,000 additional US troops in Afghanistan, a defense official told CNN on Sunday, for a total of 6,000 US troops expected in the country.

“Now we must return the soldiers in danger to help evacuate the embassies and those interpreters who fought by our side every day,” Keen said.

Much of veterans anxiety has to do with efforts to get out those who have helped the United States endanger the lives of their families, said Jeremy Butler, IAVA chief executive.

The US State Department said there were some 20,000 Afghans who had applied for a special immigrant visa (SIV) in order to come to the United States. As of Friday, 1,200 Afghans and their families were evacuated to America as part of the administration’s Operation Allied Refuge, and administration officials said they would step up efforts to do so. move applicants and their families out of Afghanistan and to the United States or a third country.

Even with the accelerated pace of the SIV relocation, there are tens of thousands of other Afghans who have worked alongside the United States who are either stuck in the pipeline or do not qualify for the program and will have to seek other solutions, such as the new Afghan refugee designation.

It is about keeping the promises made, Butler said, not only by the US government but also by the veterans who are now back home and who echoed that promise to their Afghan colleagues and allies.

“A lot of our veterans would reiterate and explain because of this belief in the system that we put forward.… It’s very personal, because (the veterans) were making that promise to them,” he said. .

Said Noor spent 17 years serving the United States as an Afghan interpreter. He emigrated from Afghanistan and joined the US military and said he was surprised at how quickly the Taliban gained ground. But right now, the military veteran is struggling to get his own family out of Afghanistan, saying they were calling him, looking for help.

“How are they going to get out of Afghanistan, or will they become the next Taliban target?” he said.

So far his efforts have been unsuccessful, said Noor, acknowledging that while it is so difficult for him as a U.S. citizen to get his family out, he can’t imagine what it is for non-citizens. .

“If I put myself in the shoes of other interpreters who have no contact with the United States, or local interpreters in Afghanistan, their lives are as much in danger as that of my family,” he said. “And they have no way out of the country.”

“These are people we rely on”

Kristen Rouse flew three missions to Afghanistan, spending a total of 31 months there. But when asked if she thought the last 20 years were worth it, Rouse, president of the New York City Veterans Alliance, told CNN: “That’s a really tough question to answer.”

She said she felt the troops should have been repatriated long ago, but compared how the withdrawal was carried out with the United States pulling a rug under the feet of Afghan allies.

An interpreter she has worked with – a husband and father of five – is currently in hiding, said Rouse, unable to overcome the obstacles of the visa program. Rouse said she was one of many veterans sending messages to Afghan allies who cannot get out.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “These are the people that we relied on, that we promised we wouldn’t leave behind. And we abandoned them because of the bureaucracy and because we didn’t have a plan to get them out. are being hunted down. They are being hunted down and murdered. ”

Zeller told CNN he was okay with ending the war, saying he was a shame it was allowed to last long enough for his children to be able to fight in it. But he said he was heartbroken for the people he had spent 10 years trying to help.

“I am afraid that we are leaving Afghanistan as we left Bagram: in the middle of the night, without telling our Afghan friends,” he said.

There are a few stories of hope: Keen got closer to the Afghan performer he worked with, Rahim Haidary, after they met in Afghanistan in 2016. Since then, Gerald and his wife, Lynette, have been in a relationship with Haidary and her family. They see him as a son, and Haidary’s children know Lynette and Gerald as grandmother and dad, the couple told CNN’s Pamela Brown.

They worked to bring Haidary and her family to the United States through the SIV application program, with help from the Association of Wartime Allies, they said. But Lynette said the process takes years.

The Keen’s are relieved the family was able to evacuate to Canada, and last Sunday Haidary and her family landed in Toronto, where they are undergoing a two-week quarantine, the couple said.

Keen said he was grateful, but Haidary was only “halfway there”, adding: “I hope this is a continuation to the United States and not a destination.”

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

