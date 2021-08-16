More Major Companies Join Vaccine Adoption





Asda, lastminute.com and FREE NOW will step up national efforts to increase vaccine intake for young people among the latest companies to reward those who have been vaccinated. ordinary life

Leading companies across a range of industries have pledged to support the UK’s world-leading COVID-19 vaccine program by providing incentives to vaccinated customers in more countries.

Asda, lastminute.com, National Express, FREE NOW Taxi and Better Leisure Centers will offer discounts to those vaccinated against COVID-19, and join the national effort to protect the country while cautiously returning to normal .

The two companies will join Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo, which have pledged to support their immunization program by offering exclusive offers to those who received the jab last month.

New business and rewards include:

Asda will be offering 10 gift certificates for clothing brand George, ages 18-30, who spend 20+. This voucher is offered at the Vaccine Pop-up Clinic located in Old Kent Road, Watford & Birmingham, London. lastminute.com is offering 30 gift cards 18+ for overseas vacations to all young people getting vaccinated through their website. The Better Leisure Center offers 16+ years old vouchers and free 3-day passes to redeem all Better memberships at 235 leisure facilities across the UK. FREE NOW is offering up to 1 million free taxis starting today for those 18+ who attend their vaccine reservations. [Sunday 15 August] by the end of September; National Express Bus (Midlands) offers 1,000 passengers a 5-day unlimited travel saver ticket that can be used within 90 days. Tickets can be claimed by sharing the antivirus reservation reference in the company app.

Deliveroo has also revealed details about the support, including thousands of vouchers for vaccinated persons to be distributed in the coming weeks. Bolt will be offering 10 vouchers for 10,000 rides in Birmingham and Leicester starting next week, and Uber will soon be announcing driving details so students can get their immunizations before the school year.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

It’s fantastic to see more companies supporting the release of a phenomenal vaccine, joining the public and doing everything they can to continue protecting their loved ones, themselves, their communities and this country.

This is truly a national effort and without the support of the NHS, volunteers, businesses and the British people, we would not be in the position we are today with over 47 million vaccinated people. given.

Jab as fast as possible with a vaccine that has already saved more than 84,000 lives and prevented 23 million infections, and take advantage of these great offers, whether it’s a taxi ride, gym access or a trip with family and friends.

George’s Vice President Zoe Matthews said:

Asda was the first supermarket in the UK to offer a dedicated vaccine clinic and is proud to have delivered 90,000 vaccines through three vaccine centers since January. In keeping with our commitment to do our best to support the COVID-19 immunization program, we are pleased to offer a 10 discount on George purchases to young people visiting one of our three vaccine centers for a COVID-19 vaccination. . It’s a way to show appreciation for what you’ve done to keep our community safe, and it means doing the right thing not only makes you feel good, but it also makes you look great.

Andrea Bertoli, CEO of lastminute.com Group, said:

We know this summer has been difficult for everyone, so we’re excited to partner with the government’s youth immunization plan.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been working to help people travel safely, and vaccination programs have had a huge impact on doing so, especially in the UK, which is leading the way in the number of people who have been vaccinated.

Now helping governments and young vacationers make more flights this summer. At lastminute.com, we are always proud to help inspire people to go where they long to go.

And hopefully this summer of spontaneous travel, many who thought a vacation would be impossible, can finally take a lastminute.com vacation on a sunny beach with friends and family.

Joseph Rham, Better’s Commercial Director, said:

As soon as we heard about the campaign to encourage youth vaccination, we wanted to get involved. As the UK’s largest operator of municipal leisure facilities, we recognize the value of regular exercise for mental and physical health, which was further emphasized during the pandemic. We also wanted to help because all adults know that getting a double immunization plays an important role in the fight against COVID-19.

By offering free passes and discount vouchers to 235 gyms, leisure and sports centers across the UK, we hope to encourage more young people to get vaccinated.

Free NOW General Manager Mariusz Zabrocki said:

From festivals to time spent with loved ones, vaccines will restore many of the freedoms that were limited or lost in the past two years to save lives and protect the NHS. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, FREE NOW has helped drivers make a living during lockdowns, provides free transportation to key workers, and the NHS provides vaccines and free PPE kits to vulnerable seniors. So we felt it was right to support the UK Immunization Program by giving up to 1m in free travel to and from the Immunization Center.

Chris Gibbens, Commercial Director of National Express Buses, said:

The NHS is doing a fantastic job of providing immunizations to protect our communities and we are proud to do what we can to support the fight against the virus.

18-30 year olds who book their jabs in September can claim the 5-day ticket bundle, so they can safely get back to their daily routine on the Brill Bus.

Within three months of turning 18, youth can now book a vaccine online through the National Reservation Service or by calling 119. Immunization sites across the country are already working hard to complete the rollout, with over 300 sites offering jabs for ages 16 and 17. Seniors, including the GP team, who started immunizing eligible teens last week.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 who live with adults who are clinically susceptible to COVID-19 or who are at high risk of serious illness from the virus are also invited to contact the NHS to get the vaccine. A total of X doses were administered in the UK, with X people receiving the first dose (X%) and X people receiving two doses (X%).

The vaccine has saved around 84,600 lives, prevented 23.4 million infections and 66,900 hospitalizations in the UK by 6 August, according to the latest data from the UK Public Health Agency (PHE) and the University of Cambridge.

PHE’s data also show that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against hospitalization of the Delta (B.1.617.2) mutant, the predominant strain in the UK. As a result of the analysis, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was 96% effective, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 92% effective for hospitalization after two doses.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

More than 70% of young people between the ages of 18 and 29 are now facing another great first milestone in our historic immunization program.

A big thank you to all the companies that help protect our country. We urge everyone to jab and shop with these great discounts.

The government is working closely with the NHS to make vaccination as easy as possible, including at football stadiums and festivals, through national jab pop-up vaccine sites such as London-based nightclub Heaven. And down the country.

Advice and information on the benefits of vaccination were shared at every opportunity, including various partnerships with the industry, primarily targeting young people.

This work has included partnerships with famous entertainment and sports figures in short films that encourage people to get the jab, such as movie stars Jim Broadbent and Thandiwe Newton, football figures Harry Redknapp and Chris Kamara. The government has also partnered with dating apps and social media platforms.

People can make reservations online or through the national reservation system by calling 911 and using one of the immunization centers, walk-in centers or pop-up immunization centers currently located in shopping centers, workplaces and downtown areas.

People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get symptomatic COVID-19 and are much less likely to get severe COVID-19, be hospitalized, or die. Others.

YouGov polls also show that the UK continues to be one of the best countries where people are willing or already vaccinated against COVID-19. ONS data released on Aug. 9 found that more than 9 in 10 adults (96%) reported positive feelings about the vaccine, and vaccine hesitation among 18-21 year-olds was nearly halved, from 9% to 5%. reduced to Statistics show that hesitation among 16- and 17-year-olds also decreased from 14% to 11%.

The vaccine is available free of charge at thousands of vaccine centers, GP clinics and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 16 km of an immunization center in the UK, and vaccinations are given in places such as mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

memo

Asda:

Asda is offering 10 George vouchers at Vaccine Clinics in London’s Old Kent Road, Watford and Cape Hill. The minimum spend is 20 and includes sale items and clothing brands. The voucher is delivered directly to customers on the three existing sites, but can be used at any Asda store that sells George, but not online. The expiry date is October 31st.

Better Leisure Center:

This offer runs from the 23rd of August until the end of September. It is provided on the GLL website or online with a simple immunization certificate.

FREE NOW:

The company will invest $1 million in free rides to and from vaccination appointments that are free nationwide by the end of September 2021. They cover the cost of a one-way trip to the vaccine clinic up to a value of up to 20 (10 each way) per person in all modes such as black taxis, private rentals and eScooters. Users will need to upload their appointment details to the app or website. The plan builds on a pilot earlier this year in which FREE NOW worked with the NHS to give free rides to nurses who vaccinate vulnerable seniors in nursing homes. This offer is available in cities such as Brighton, Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading, Derby and Leicester where FREE NOWs operate nationwide.

