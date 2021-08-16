UK donates COVID-19 vaccine to Malawi





This is the first tranche of 100 million vaccines the UK has promised to share within the next year at the G7 in Cornwall over the past few months by the Prime Minister, 80 million of which will ensure equitable and global access to COVID-19. It will be used for the planned COVAX. vaccine.

The cargo arrived in Malawi via Camuz International Airport on Saturday 14 August 2021. Malawi Health Minister Hon Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda received the vaccine on behalf of the Malawi government.

At the handover ceremony, British High Commissioner Fiona Ritchie said:

Malawi is currently heavily impacted by Covid-19 and we are doing this to help the most vulnerable at this point, as evidenced by a high level of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, but we will not be safe until everyone is safe. because you know it will. The UK donation is the result of the G7 leaders promising to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic with an emergency.

Health Minister Hon Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said:

We are very grateful to the UK government for donating 119,040 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to support the Covid-19 response. This will help realize our goal of immunizing approximately 3.8 million Malawis, particularly front-line workers and the most vulnerable. So we can leave this pandemic behind and focus on economic growth.

UNICEF Malawi representative Tedla Damte said:

As governments and COVAX facility partners work hard to make a COVID-19 vaccine affordable and accessible to all countries, we are joining the vaccine to protect ourselves, families, communities and children from this deadly and devastating pandemic. You should. Together we can end COVID-19.

Malawi WHO Representative Controversial Hela Delamini said

Our WHO experts have reassured that the vaccine is still effective against serious illness and death for all variants of concern, including the delta variant. This is a very good sign. I urge frontline workers and all priority groups to come forward and jab.

The UK supported the establishment of COVAX in 2020, providing a total of $548 million to fund vaccines for low-income countries. The plan has delivered more than 152 million vaccines to more than 137 countries and territories, including 83 low-middle-income countries. 65% of the initial dose was Oxford-AstraZeneca. COVAX aims to deliver 1.8 billion vaccines to low-income countries worldwide by early 2022.

The UK has provided $90 million to support the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. $25 million for initial research and development and $65 million for scale up manufacturing.

