UK staycation in the Pandemic





Isle of Wight, England For the second year in a row, a sacred ceremony for millions of Britons leaving for the Mediterranean’s warm climate has been interrupted by an epidemic. The number of flights to and from the UK is half the 2019 level.

This year, the Isle of Wight, a small island off England’s south coast, drew more visitors with its sandy beaches, waterfront promenades and arcades. However, epidemic restrictions, staff shortages and the often uncooperative British weather are challenging visitors and business owners this season.

Like many popular British resorts like Cornwall and Lake District National Park, the Isle of Wight suffers from a labor shortage, especially in hotels and restaurants. One problem is that people have to self-isolate for 10 days after being pinged from the country’s coronavirus tracking app. This restriction may be relaxed from Monday. This is because fully vaccinated people will no longer be asked to quarantine if they come into contact with someone infected with the virus. However, there are more stubborn restrictions. Many workers have moved to other sectors in search of safer jobs. And Brexit has helped reduce the pool of EU nationals working in the UK to hundreds of thousands.

As a result, small businesses on the island cannot fully benefit from the increase in visitors. They are wary of over-expanding and not having enough manpower to meet demand. Instead, they are limiting the number of people providing services and hours of operation.

One of those owners is Yvonne Richardson, who opened Bellamys Bistro 14 years ago in Sandown on the island’s southeast coast. We had a busy summer with our little staff.

We get a lot of returning visitors each year, which is a really cool thing, Richardson said. There are also a lot of new people moving to different places than usual.

Even so, the restaurant is paying less than it was before the pandemic, because there is more space between tables and longer meal times allow more time to clean up. Bellamys Bistro cannot extend its business hours to accommodate additional visitors. The kitchen is open from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM and reopens at 5:30 PM for 2.5 hours. The restaurant is closed all day Sunday nights and Mondays for team break.

Richardson said everywhere is struggling with staff shortages. We are so lucky that our chefs come to visit us every year. However, it would have been impossible to secure additional manpower.

At the Osborne House, a palace-like summer home built for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the mid-19th century, coronavirus safety measures such as timing and ticketing have caused long lines of visitors.

Richardson hopes the UK staycation revival will continue to revitalize UK seaside towns. She also used to vacation regularly in Spain, one of the UK’s most popular destinations. In 2019, 18 million UK residents visited.

It has been getting cheaper to go to Spain over the years, she said. But unfortunately, British seaside towns have suffered from it, she said.

To the west of Newport is the Calbourne Water Mill, a working mill with restaurants, a museum and rental cottages. The heritage evokes the island’s deep history with records of factories operating in the area until the 11th century.

Mill owner Sally Chaucer said it has been busy accommodating new and old customers since reopening in mid-July. However, due to fewer kitchen staff, the business has reduced its catering. Chaucer also said it would reduce the workload of smaller staff, such as reducing the number of museum lectures, so that they don’t compete with other local businesses for staff. Entry to Mills properties is currently half price.

With the boom of Staycations, Ms. Chaucer was optimistic. As new visitors discover the island, she can extend it to a winter vacation and become a wedding venue. She said it was an amazing place to come and escape everything.

