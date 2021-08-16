Bank Rankings in Recent Customer Survey Results





The latest independent results are available via the link below.

Ipsos MORI (including personal current accounts)

BVA BDRC (including business current accounts)

This is the sixth publication to rank the quality of service of individual and corporate current account providers in the UK and Northern Ireland. This study was established by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) following the 2016 Market Study on Retail Finance.

The latest results include the newcomersion of Starling and Virgin Money to a survey of corporate current accounts. It is also the first year of showing how the pandemic has affected customer satisfaction with banks.

The survey asked individual and small business current account holders how likely they are to refer a provider to friends, relatives or other businesses. Questions also addressed the quality of online and mobile offerings, branch and overdraft services, and, for small businesses, the quality of relationship management they receive.

The results clearly show customers how the bank evaluates the overall quality of service and make it easier for people to compare offers. It also promotes competition between providers, providing a better overall experience for account holders.

Since the introduction of surveys in August 2018, providers have been required to display their ranking prominently both in their branches and on their website and app. CMA has also made it mandatory for all relevant banks to participate in surveys so that customers can understand the whole picture.

Adam Land, Senior Director of CMA, said:

Tasks like comparing providers can drop to the bottom of the list because many people don’t have time to manage in their lifetime. These results make it easy for people to identify the banks that best meet their customers’ needs with the click of a button, which puts pressure on underperforming banks to raise their game.

The past year has put financial pressures on many people and small businesses, and this is the first overall result that reflects how the bank has supported its customers during these difficult times. If the service and quality your bank provides is not good in the first place, you can do better.

