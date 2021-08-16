UK Covid News Live: Double jab no longer needs containment as leaders urge to tackle vaccine inequality





Starting today, people with pimples in the UK will no longer need to self-isolate if they have had close contact with a Covid-positive person.

It is recommended, but not mandatory, to have a PCR test done instead. The new guidelines apply to people who received the last dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to contact with a positive case.

People who have not received the vaccine twice should still be quarantined for 10 days.

This comes after former Prime Minister Gordon Brown urged world leaders to convene an emergency summit to address the “scandal” of a global coronavirus vaccine shortage.

He urged Italian Prime Minister Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and this year’s G20 chairman Mario Draghi to take action ahead of the UN General Assembly in September amid rising deaths in Africa.

According to Mr. Brown, Africa, where only 1.9% of the population was vaccinated, had to export millions of lives-saving Covid vaccines to Europe, where more than 50% had been vaccinated.

Live Update Show latest update

The number of COVID-19 patients in UK hospitals has risen to the highest level in five months, new data show.

According to the latest figures from NHS England, there were 5,429 coronavirus cases admitted to UK hospitals at 8 am on Monday 16 August, up 6.5% from 5,098 on Monday 9 August.

The number of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the UK is the highest since March 16 (5,664).

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK reached 689 on August 14, up 9.4% from the 630 recorded on August 7.

1629130226

Government data through August 15 showed that of the 88,037,283 Covid jabs delivered in the UK, 47,333,702 were first doses, up 31,257 from the previous day.

About 40,703,581 cases were the second dose, an increase of 126,383 cases.

1629130215

The UK government said as of Monday that 26 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK’s total to 130,979.

According to a separate figure released by the National Statistical Office, there are 155,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, there were an additional 28,438 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said.

Positive in Premier League

The Premier League announced last week that 11 people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The results came after a total of 3,231 players and club staff were tested over two rounds from August 9 to 15, the league said.

The first match of the new Premier League season took place between Friday and Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics: Fans banned due to COVID-19

The organizers confirmed that all fans could not participate in the Paralympic Games in Japan due to the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) pandemic. There were a few exceptions during the Olympics, where some fans were allowed in the outskirts of Tokyo.

This time, all fans are banned except for the possibility that some children will be attending an unspecified number of events. Organizers have also asked the general public not to come out to watch the road event. The decision was announced after a meeting with International Paralympic President Andrew Parsons, Organizing Committee Chairman Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa. On August 24, the Paralympic Games with approximately 4,400 athletes will begin, which is far less than the Olympic Games with 11,000 athletes.

However, the Paralympic Games could expose a more vulnerable athlete population to the coronavirus as new infections accelerate in Tokyo. At a press conference, Parsons said there was no room for complacency after the Olympics. Given the current number of cases in Tokyo and across Japan, everyone attending the game should be vigilant, he said. New infections in Tokyo tripled in the 17 days of the Olympics, but medical experts say the surge was not directly related to the Tokyo Olympics.

Rather, experts have suggested an indirect effect of distracting the public and immersing them in the false sense of safety provided by preparing for the Olympics.

Long-Corona patients have higher blood clotting measures, study finds

New evidence shows that COVID-19 patients continue to have higher blood clotting measures.

This can explain persistent symptoms, including low stamina and fatigue.

Long-term Covid syndrome, which can last for weeks to months after the initial infection resolves, is estimated to affect millions of people worldwide.

Researchers looked at 50 patients with symptoms of long-term Covid syndrome to better understand whether abnormal blood clotting is involved.

They found that clotting markers were significantly elevated in the blood of patients with long Covid syndrome compared to healthy controls.

Led by researchers from the Royal College of Surgeons, the University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Ireland, the study was published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

Doctors' union warns of caution against easing self-isolation

The COVID-19 situation is still very precarious and the public must be vigilant as the rules of self-isolation for those who have completed vaccinations are relaxed, doctors union said.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is urging people to continue to take reasonable precautions as new guidelines go into effect stating that anyone who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will no longer need to be quarantined unless they have symptoms. .

The easing of rules in the UK from Monday means people are advised to undergo a PCR test if they come in contact with a positive case, but it is not mandated by law.

The BMA has urged the government to expand its official Covid-19 symptom list so that it is as up-to-date as possible and no cases are missed.

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of the virus are high fever, a new persistent cough and/or loss or change of smell or taste.

The BMA is also urging governments to reconsider policies that remand infection control measures in public places.

The body also said health workers who wish to self-isolate should not be punished in any way for doing so.

Potential Fall Wave Could See 1,000 Hospital Admissions Every Day

A big wave of COVID-19 could happen in the fall, and 1,000 people could be hospitalized every day, experts warn.

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiological modeler and epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said the current incidence is soaring as we enter September, when the mix will increase as schools return.

But a surge in hospital admissions thanks to vaccination programs is unlikely to lead to the level of death seen earlier this year, he said.

“The surge in cases will not stop through lockdowns,” he added.

Professor Ferguson’s remarks came after the rules were relaxed, and fully vaccinated adults will no longer need to isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Delta strain has been blamed for Covid deaths reaching record highs in Russia.

Russia reported 806 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to an all-time high as cases surged.

Authorities blamed the rise on infectious delta strains.

The government coronavirus task force has reported 20,765 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,489 in Moscow, raising the number of infections to 6,621,601 since the outbreak began.

Japan extends emergency lockdown due to coronavirus during Tokyo Paralympic Games

The Japanese government plans to extend the emergency soft lockdown in Tokyo and other areas until mid-September.

The Sankei Shimbun reported on Monday that several other areas will also be subject to the new measures.

The current state of emergency is set to expire on August 31, but the continued surge in coronavirus cases has prompted requests for an extension.

NHK Public Television reported that a four-party meeting related to Tokyo Paralympic operations, starting on August 24, will meet late Monday to decide how to deal with the crowd issue.

Organizers agreed last week to limit spectators to Paralympic events due to the ongoing state of emergency in Tokyo, media reports said. Most of the Olympics were held without spectators.

The Japanese government has issued a state of emergency several times, but its effectiveness is limited due to the law that the government has no choice but to request cooperation.

Pandemic fatigue and summer vacations have also been blamed for contributing to the recent Covid spike in countries where only about 36% of the population is fully vaccinated.

