COVID-19: UK reports 28,438 new coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths, showing latest daily figures | UK News





According to government data, the UK has recorded 28,438 new COVID cases and an additional 26 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to 26,750 infections and 61 deaths reported on Sunday, with 25,161 cases and 37 deaths reported at this time last week.

In the UK since the pandemic began, 130,979 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died and 6,295,613 confirmed infections in the UK within 28 days.

Follow real-time COVID-19 updates in the UK and around the world.

About 31,257 people in the UK were vaccinated against the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total to 47,333,702 (89.5% of the adult population).

Additionally, 126,383 people took a second jab yesterday, meaning that 77% of adults in the UK, or 40,703,581, are now fully vaccinated.

Scientists advising governments have argued that deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID will decrease this month.

According to the SAGE subcommittee’s forecast, that number will continue to decline through August 25th.

Meanwhile, the UK government has announced that by 23 August the first vaccine will be available to both 16- and 17-year-olds in the UK.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said, “This will ensure that everyone has the opportunity to receive important protections before returning to college or sixth grade.”

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 who live with adults who are clinically susceptible to COVID-19 or at high risk of serious illness from the virus are also contacted by the NHS to request vaccination by August 23.

To accelerate vaccine adoption, many companies, including Asda and National Express, are rewarding young people who get COVID jab.

Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo have already said they will offer discounted rides and meals to customers who receive a jab that helps them increase their vaccine intake.

In another development, people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer need to be quarantined, even if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive from today.

You are now advised to undergo a PCR test, but it is not mandatory and you do not need to self-isolate while waiting for your results.

The government has said that if someone develops symptoms of the virus, they should self-isolate, undergo a PCR test and remain quarantined until the results are available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-reports-28-438-new-coronavirus-cases-and-26-more-deaths-latest-daily-figures-show-12383108 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos