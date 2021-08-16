7 dead in Kabul airport evacuation chaos, US says





Residents rushed to Kabul International Airport, where the civil party has been closed until further notice, according to the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority. The US military and other Western forces continued to organize evacuations.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people running on the tarmac as US troops fired warning shots into the air. One showed a crowd pushing and jostling a staircase, trying to board a plane, with people hanging from the railings.

In another video, hundreds of people could be seen running alongside a US Air Force C-17 transport plane as it descended a runway. Some clung to the side of the jet just before takeoff. Another video showed several falls in the air as the plane quickly gained altitude over the city.

Senior military officials, who requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, told The Associated Press that the chaos left seven people dead, including several who fell from the flight.

The storming of the airport, seen from space through the passage of satellites, raised questions about how long planes would be able to take off and land safely.

Shafi Arifi, who had a ticket to Uzbekistan on Sunday, was unable to board his plane as it was full of people who had crossed the tarmac and climbed on board, without any police or airport staff in sight.

There was no room for us to stand, the 24-year-old said. The children were crying, the women were screaming, the men young and old were so angry and upset that no one could hear each other. There was no oxygen to breathe.

After a woman passed out and was blown off the plane, Arifi gave up and returned home.

The United States Embassy was evacuated and the American flag lowered, diplomats came to the airport to assist with the evacuation. Other Western countries have also closed their missions and are sending staff and nationals.

Afghans are also trying to exit through land border crossings, which are now all controlled by the Taliban. Rakhmatula Kuyash, 30, was one of the few people with a visa allowing him to enter Uzbekistan on Sunday. He said his children and relatives should stay put.

I am lost and I don’t know what to do. I left it all behind, he said.

A senior US official said it was heartbreaking to see what was happening in Kabul, but that President Joe Biden was standing by his decision to step down because he didn’t want the war there, the longest in history. the history of the United States is entering a third decade.

In interviews with US television stations, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan blamed the Afghan military for the Taliban’s rapid takeover, saying it lacked the will to fight.

The ease with which the Taliban took control goes beyond military prowess, however, the private Texas-based intelligence firm Stratfor wrote.

The speed of the Taliban’s final advance suggests less military domination than an effective political insurgency coupled with an inconsistent Afghan political system and security forces struggling with declining morale, he said.

The Taliban’s whirlwind offensive across the country appears to have stunned US officials. Just days before the insurgents entered Kabul with little or no resistance, a US military assessment predicted that the fall of the capital could take months.

The rout threatened to wipe out 20 years of Western efforts to remake Afghanistan which saw tens of thousands of Afghans killed as well as more than 3,500 American and Allied troops. The initial invasion ousted the Taliban from power and dispersed al-Qaida, which had planned the September 11 attacks while sheltered in Afghanistan. Many had hoped that the West-backed Afghan government would usher in a new era of peace and respect for human rights.

As the United States lost its focus on Afghanistan during the Iraq war, the Taliban eventually regrouped. Militants have captured much of the Afghan countryside in recent years, then swarmed towns as US forces prepared to withdraw before the August 31 deadline.

Under the Taliban, who ruled under a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes and suspected criminals risked amputation or execution in public. Insurgents have sought to project more restraint in recent years, but many Afghans remain skeptical.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban, tweeted that fighters were instructed to protect life, property and honor, and the group also said they would stay outside the upscale diplomatic quarter housing the American Embassy complex.

Meanwhile, the head of the US Central Command has met with senior Taliban leaders in Qatar and secured their agreement to establish an agreement under which airport evacuation operations can continue without interference, a US official said. of the defense. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive discussions not yet publicly announced.

But some feared that these promises were empty. On Monday, Nillan, a 27-year-old Kabul resident, said she saw no women on the streets for a 15-minute drive, only men and boys.

One has the impression that time has stood still. Everything has changed, she told The Associated Press. She said even the most independent Afghan women now have to worry about the simpler things, like how to shop without a male escort.

Nillan, who spoke on condition that she be identified only by her first name out of fear for her safety, said the Taliban had aired television ads urging people to return to work, not to mention women.

We don’t know what to do, we don’t know if we still have jobs, she said. It is as if our life and our future are over.

