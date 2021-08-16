Eight universities in Wales occupy positions in the latest UK higher education rankings





According to the latest rankings in The Complete University Guide 2022, Cardiff University has risen five places and remains the number one university in Wales, but with the lowest student satisfaction.

Aberystwyth University is the best university in Wales for student satisfaction and is ranked 2nd out of 130 universities in the UK. However, it was followed by 108 out of 130 in the Graduate Prospects.

Cardiff is the best university in Wales in the overall ranking, ranking 25th in the UK, 2nd in Wales and 29th in the UK.

Students have been asked to receive Covid jabs before September as the university announces plans for the next semester.

1. Cardiff (up 5 places to 25th in the UK)

2. Swansea (up 3 places to 29th in the UK)

3. Aberystwyth (UK 58th, same as last year)

4. Cardiff Metropolitan (up 24 places to 63rd in the UK)

5. Bangor (up two places to 65 in the UK)

6. University of South Wales (up 11 places to 91st in the UK)

7. University of Wales Trinity St David (down 12 spots to 103rd in the UK)

8. Wrexham Glyndwr (down two spots to 128 in the UK)

Swansea University Bay Campus (Image: Swansea University)

Five of Wales’ eight universities rose in the rankings, with one remaining equally and two falling slightly in the year interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Most students spent most of the year working online off-campus. We hope next semester will be more normal in Cardiff, but other universities have said large live lectures will not be held and will remain online.

Cardiff Metropolitan University jumped 24 places in the 2022 rankings to rank 63 out of 130. This is Wales’ highest increase and the second highest in the UK, behind the University of Brighton, which ranks 80th at 32 places.

Student Satisfaction Ranking of Wales Universities

1. Aberystwyth (UK #2)

2, University of Wales Trinity St David (6th in the UK)

3. Wrexham Glyndwr Wales 3rd (UK 15th)

4. Swansea, Cardiff Met, Bangor and the University of South Wales share a tie for #4 in Wales and #35 in the UK.

5 Cardiff (UK #108)

The Complete Universities Guide (CUG) ranks UK universities in 70 different subject areas nationwide using a variety of metrics including student experience and academic achievement.

Cardiff was ranked #25 overall and #1 in the UK in two subjects: Counseling, Psychotherapy and Occupational Therapy, as well as Optometry, Ophthalmology and Orthodontics.

Cardiff is also ranked number one in Wales in six metrics of research quality, postgraduate outcomes, graduate prospects, student-to-staff ratio, degree completion and admission criteria.

Cardiff Metropolitan University moved up 24 places in this year’s CUG rankings, the second highest in the UK (Image: MAI)

For the first time in more than a decade, Oxford overtook Cambridge to be named UK’s Best University by CUG in 2022.

According to the annual league table, the UK again ranks 9 out of the top 10 universities. The University of St Andrews in Scotland is the only non-English-speaking university in the top 10 to be ranked fourth.

Top 10 UK Universities according to CUG

Oxford

Cambridge

London School of Economics and Economics (LSE)

St Andrews

Imperial College London

Durham University

Loughborough University

University College London (UCL)

University of Warwick

University of Bath

1. Cardiff (UK #16)

2. Swansea (UK 26th)

3. Bangor (UK 75)

4. Cardiff Met (#88 in the UK)

5. USW (UK 100)

6. Aberystwyth (UK #108)

7. Wrexham Glyndwr (UK #109)

8. UWTSD (UK 128)

1. Cardiff (UK #16)

2. Swansea (UK 44)

3. Cardiff Met (#48 in the UK)

4. Bangor (#94 UK)

5. USW (UK #106)

6 UWTSD and Aberystwyth (tied 6th in Wales and tied 115th in UK)

7. Wrexham Glyndwr (#124 UK)

Professor Colin Riordan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cardiff, said: I am delighted that we have maintained our status as the best university in Wales and have risen five places since last year.

Despite the challenges we face this year, there have been continuous achievements and improvements in several subject areas. This is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our employees and we appreciate their efforts.

But while it’s important to understand how we’re doing at the league table, we don’t allow them to be led.”

