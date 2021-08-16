Afghanistan: ‘British astonished at ‘scale and speed’ of Taliban takeover admits Dominic Raab – 200 additional troops sent to Kabul to aid evacuation | political news





Hundreds of British troops are being sent to Kabul to help with the evacuation of the Afghan capital. The foreign secretary admitted that Britain was “surprised” by the speed at which the Taliban took control of the country.

An additional 200 British troops are sent to Kabul, increasing the number of British troops in the city to about 900. Most of these were deployed last week.

Hundreds of additional troops are also expected to be deployed in the area to allow them to move quickly to Afghanistan if needed.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, more personnel will be deployed to the UK so that they can be deployed earlier if additional troops are needed for defensive missions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to hold the G7 summit on Afghanistan “in the future” as a virtual conference, Downing Street said.

The UK is currently the chair of the world’s leading group of democracies.

The immediate focus of British forces in Kabul will be the evacuation of the city’s airports, and the British will work with partners to secure Hamed Karzai International Airport so that RAFs and civilian charters can operate.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said this was the focus of an emergency COBRA meeting of senior ministers and officials on Monday.

Raab said 150 Britons would return to the UK early Tuesday morning, with an additional 350 Britons and Afghans arriving in the future.

But while the foreign secretary stressed that Britain was “clearly a big-hearted country,” he declined to reveal how many refugees the UK could host in Afghanistan, which returned to Taliban control after 20 years.

“I think everyone was surprised at the scale and speed of the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan,” said Raab, who returned to the UK after a summer vacation abroad last night. An international crisis unfolding.

“And that’s a lesson we all need to learn, but the truth is that what matters now is to let the British people go, to let those who have served England loyally, and not to lose it over 20 years.

“Let’s remember that there have been no terrorist attacks on Britain in Afghanistan in 20 years.

“Thanks to British support, 10 million more children have been educated. Thanks to British efforts with others, 8 million more landmines have been cleared.

“So we have a record that should not be overlooked. Of course, the priority right now is to ensure that profits are not lost because the Taliban are in control.”

The government is under pressure from Conservative lawmakers to deal with the crisis in Afghanistan.

And the families of those killed in 20 years of Western military intervention criticized the British and American withdrawals.

Raab said he would hold the Taliban accountable if Britain does not keep its promises on human rights and prevent Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism.

He suggested that economic sanctions, Britain’s suspension of foreign aid and cooperation with international partners could be used as “leverage” to pressure the Taliban “to keep the promises they made.”

The foreign minister described the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as “a new reality,” although “not what we wanted”.

“We, together with our partners, by all means are making it clear that the Taliban will be held accountable for a fresh start in Afghanistan,” he added.

“It will certainly not fit into the values ​​that Britain, the West, the European Union, and the American believe, but we can have a modest influence.

“I think it’s important for us to try and achieve that – working with our partners – using all the policy tools we have at our disposal.”

And Raab defended his summer vacation when asked if he should have returned to England sooner.

“The important thing to understand is that I understand last week. And I flew home last night. I contacted my team directly and led the team that paid the dividend. You can see what we delivered to the British.”

The foreign minister said he had “participated” in all three COBRA meetings held over the past four days, said he spoke with Pakistan’s foreign minister on Sunday and was scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday. .

Earlier, Labor leader Sir Kier Starmer said he had a “duty” to the people of Afghanistan who helped Britain’s efforts.

“We have to get the British people out, but we also have a duty to all the Afghans who helped and helped the UK. We have this type of person, this type of help, that type of help,” he said.

“If the Afghan people helped us Britain in Afghanistan, we have a duty to them.”

