US resumes operations at Kabul airport after US forces kill two gunmen





As the chaos at the airport and the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal continued, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will address the nation about the situation in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.

U.S. officials told CNN they believed the airport shooting was an isolated incident and did not verify whether the gunmen were Taliban. But they also have an unconfirmed report that a US troop was shot and wounded in another incident at the airport, the official said.

A witness told CNN that the two men shot dead by US forces were Taliban fighters and a third fighter was injured. According to the witness, the Taliban fighters arrived at an entrance to the airport just as several high-profile foreign and Afghan vehicles were attempting to enter the airport through the same entrance.

The witness said that in the confusion, Taliban fighters fired in the air in an attempt to clear the door and that the US military retaliated, killing two of the men and injuring a third. CNN was unable to independently verify that the three men were in fact members of the Taliban.

Confusion

The gunfire underscored the turmoil and confusion that marked the United States’ sudden exit from Afghanistan. All U.S. Embassy staff are at Kabul Airport, which is now under U.S. control as the Pentagon and its U.S. allies work to evacuate personnel. Even when the flights resumed, the defense official warned that the military was planning to continue sporadic clean-ups if the crowds continued to gather.

The US military temporarily suspended air operations at Kabul airport as US troops cleared the Afghans who had invaded the airfield in a desperate race to escape the Taliban, a US defense official told CNN .

Some Afghans are said to have rushed to the departing planes, making frantic attempts to climb and hold onto the plane as they took off.

Amid reports of unrest at the airport and a sudden US decision on Sunday to send 1,000 more troops to Kabul, the top US military commander in the Middle East met with Taliban officials to tell them that the only American mission was to evacuate people to safety.

And on Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately today with foreign ministers of Australia, France, Germany and Norway about the security situation in Afghanistan, efforts to put their citizens to safety and help vulnerable Afghans.

On Monday, officials in the Biden administration continued to insist the United States can stabilize the situation.

“The United States has the forces to bring stability and security to this airport,” Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day.”

“I think they’ve come a long way since some of this footage was released,” Finer said of the chaos at the airport.

“There are going to be more forces flowing in during today and into the future, and we believe we have what is needed to allow these flights to continue as soon as possible,” said Finer.

General Frank McKenzie, commander of US CENTCOM, met with Taliban leaders in Doha, Qatar on Sunday to stress that the only mission of the United States was to get people out to safety, the defense official said.

Finer said the United States had also issued a warning, clearly telling the Taliban “in no uncertain terms” not to interfere with Afghans trying to get to Kabul airport for a possible evacuation. But Finer also added that those Afghans should wait until they are told it is time for their evacuation before heading to the airport.

“We ask people, in an orderly fashion, when their flight is called,” Finer said. “And again, it won’t be just a scrum. It can’t be, for security reasons … When people’s flights are timed, we ask them to show up at the airport to be present at. take those flights. Not just anyone coming to the airport, “Finer said.

Speed ​​up evacuation

The United States airlifted around 500 embassy staff out of Afghanistan on Monday, leaving around 3,500 other employees – US citizens and Afghans – awaiting evacuation at the airport, CNN told CNN on Sunday. a defense official.

As the Biden administration prioritizes the evacuation of U.S. personnel from the country, it reduced the number of government-sponsored evacuation flights to the United States for Afghans who were currently working alongside the states. United, three sources familiar with the situation told CNN on Sunday.

Late Sunday, the Defense Department and the State Department announced that US forces were taking control of air traffic at Kabul airport. The joint statement also confirmed that the United States would expand the presence of its troops at Kabul airport to nearly 6,000 troops over the next 48 hours as part of a “series of measures to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to allow the safe departure of US and Allied personnel. from Afghanistan by civilian and military flights.

“Tomorrow and over the next few days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of US citizens who have resided in Afghanistan, as well as the local staff of the US mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals,” said the joint declaration.

“And we will speed up the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for US special immigrant visas, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States in the past two weeks,” the statement said. “For all categories, Afghans who have passed security will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those who have not yet been screened.”

A defense official told CNN that the 6,000 US troops assigned to security missions in Kabul will now be tasked with securing the entire perimeter of the airport. Airborne sensors could also be used to keep the perimeter secure, the official said. The concern is not only because of the hundreds of Afghans rushing to the airfield to try to get flights, but because of the potential for Taliban attacks, the official said.

The official said continued evacuation flights should take place in a secure atmosphere. The original evacuation plan which called for 3,000 troops was essentially the basic security plan which assumed a safe environment, the official said. With the devastation in the city and at the airport, the Pentagon had to double that figure to 6,000 as the security situation worsened.

The official said US forces could stay “as long as needed” to get the Americans and Afghans out, but the way forward remains uncertain.

CNN’s Oren Lieberman, Kylie Atwood, Anna Coren in Hong Kong and Vasco Cotovio in Lisbon contributed to this report

