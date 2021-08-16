



A cabinet divide is emerging in Afghanistan, and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has accused the Foreign Ministry of withdrawing diplomats while leaving soldiers and Pentagon staff to deal with the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

Frustrated, the minister told his colleagues that he believes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be held accountable after the crisis, the source told The Guardian.

He complained that diplomats got on the first plane and that defense officials had to face them head-on to replace them and handle resettlement demands for those trying to escape the Afghan capital.

Defense officials, some military and other officials at Kabuls International Airport on Monday helped in a frenzied effort to process claims from up to 4,000 Afghans believed to be eligible for resettlement in the UK amid chaos.

Wallace told senior colleagues he was frustrated by the speedy process of an 18-year-old squad to expatriate an Afghanistan who helped Britain during the 20-year conflict.

Wallace’s criticism comes after foreign secretary Dominic Raab was accused of taking a vacation as the crisis unfolded last week. Raab and Boris Johnson shortened their breaks this weekend in Cyprus and Somerset respectively after vacationing at the same time.

Raab, who appeared publicly for the first time since the crisis began, said on Monday afternoon that everyone was surprised by the speed and scale of the Taliban takeover that had taken Kabul over the weekend by Islamic groups.

The foreign minister said about 150 Britons are expected to arrive in the UK early Tuesday morning, with an additional 350 Britons and Afghan nationals expected to arrive in the next few days.

British Ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow was due to be airlifted from Afghanistan on Sunday night. However, on Monday it was revealed that he would stay at Kabul airport and sign his visa application.

Foreign ministry officials are advising all British nationals still in Afghanistan to evacuate unless additional flight options are available, some hidden in SAS-secured Kabul hideouts. It’s unclear how many more people the RAF will be able to evacuate.

On Monday night the UK said it had sent an additional 300 soldiers to protect the airport and process visa applications, bringing the total to 900. in the week.

After a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday afternoon, Johnson also said he hoped to convene a virtual meeting of the G7 summit to discuss the coming crisis.

Downing Street said the prime minister urged the international community to take a unified approach to Afghanistan in terms of recognizing future governments and working to prevent humanitarian and refugee crises.

Spokesperson #10 said Prime Minister Johnson was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan throughout, and Raab attended meetings and spoke with the ambassador and senior staff while abroad.

The Department of Defense declined to comment on Wallaces’ comments, while the Commonwealth Development Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

