US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower as Chinese data deteriorates

By Devik Jain

Aug 16 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones and S&P 500 were expected to fall from record highs on Monday, as grim data from China raised fears of slowing global growth and hurt stocks in sectors closely linked to the health of the American economy.

The data showed that retail sales, industrial production and urban investment in China all missed forecasts, highlighting the impact of the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and pushing the prices of oil and other commodities down. basic.

Shares of energy companies Conocophillips, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp and Schlumberger NV fell almost 1%. Freeport-McMoRan, the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer, lost 2.6%.

Interest rate sensitive lenders Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc fell between 0.6% and 0.8%.

“Delta is expected to slow things down … the concern is how many more, not only in China but also around the world, could be affected by the Delta variant and that is yet to be decided.” said Sam. Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant has clouded market sentiment recently, with a survey last week showing that U.S. consumer sentiment fell sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade.

Coronavirus cases in the United States increased by at least 37,024 on Sunday to a total of 36.85 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Cruise lines Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival Corp fell between 1.9% and 2.7%. Delta Air lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines Group were down between 1.3% and 1.5% after gaining at the start of the year on hopes of a rebound in travel.

As of 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 141 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.36%, and e-minis Nasdaq 100 were down 50.75 points, or 0.34%.

U.S. stocks have managed to hit new highs in recent sessions as investor confidence in a recovery was bolstered by a strong earnings season, the passage of a major infrastructure bill and data showing that inflation was increasing at a slower rate than expected.

The S&P 500 Stock Index, which is the stocks that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound, and its high-tech counterpart have gained 1.9% and 1.4% respectively, so far in August.

“Right now, the market is sort of spinning as it tries to determine what direction is likely to be in the medium to long term,” Stovall said.

Earnings reports from companies such as Target Corp, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Nvidia Corp and Macy’s Inc are due later this week. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

