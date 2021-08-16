Increased support for UK to change centuries-old tax year dates





UK tax update

Businesses supported calls to change the UK tax year end to match most other countries in a move to simplify the accounting processes for UK companies with overseas subsidiaries.

The tax year in the UK starts on 6 April, unlike most other jurisdictions that start on 1 January.

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) warned the Financial Times that changing the tax year could simplify the broader tax system, but caution should be taken to ensure that the adjustment does not introduce additional bureaucracy to businesses.

A survey released on Monday found that 91% of small businesses supported the proposal to end the tax year in December. The survey surveyed 500 UK companies with sales between £10m and £300m.

“Tax Year Changes. . . “It is supported by businesses of all sizes and will be particularly helpful for internationally connected businesses,” said Paul Falvey, tax partner at BDO, an accounting firm who commissioned the survey.

“In the long run, the end of December 31st will make life simpler for HMRC. Aligning the end of the year with a more international community will help taxpayers do their calculations and help the HMRC ensure that people doing business in more than one country are paying the correct amount.”

BCC’s head of economics, Suren Thiru, said: “Matching the tax year with the calendar year has the potential to streamline the taxation of many companies, especially those doing regular business internationally.”

But he added that HM Revenue & Customs must “take careful steps” with these fundamental changes so that they “do not add to the costs and administrative burdens facing businesses.”

Britain’s unique dates are the result of historical thinking and partly because 11 days were removed from the calendar when the country switched from the Julian to the Gregorian system in 1752.

In recent months, professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Chartered Institute of Taxation, have asked the government to change the end date to either 31 March or 31 December. pressure to consider it.

suggestion

ICAEW told the FT that most of the feedback from its members favored meeting the schedule.

The statutory body, the Office of Tax Simplification, is exploring the possibility of moving the tax year’s end, with results expected by the end of the summer.

Countries such as the United States, France, and Germany share the same tax calendar. Ireland previously ended its tax year on 5 April, but switched to the euro in 2002 when it joined the euro.

The transition to the new system, shortened by 3 months and 5 days from April 6th to December 31st, will likely require a transition year. This could accelerate tax increases for businesses in the year. said.

ICAEW’s chief policy adviser, Anita Monteith, said it was “absurd” for the UK to have April 5 as the end of the tax year.

But she admitted that “any change would be very costly and very complex,” as many processes, including payroll and pension contributions, are now tied to an April 5 date.

