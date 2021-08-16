Blue Origin sues US government over SpaceX lunar lander contract





WASHINGTON, Aug.16 (Reuters) – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has sued the U.S. government over NASA’s decision to award a $ 2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the United States Federal Claims Court on Friday was “an attempt to remedy flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s human landing system.”

He added that he believed that “the problems identified in this procurement and its results must be resolved to restore fairness, create competition and ensure a safe return to the moon for America.”

Last month, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) sided with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on its decision to choose a single supplier of lunar landers, rejecting Blue Origin’s protest.

Blue Origin’s lawsuit remains under seal. NASA is due to file a response to the challenge by October 12.

Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics argued that NASA was required to give out several awards. The GAO said it “has denied the protest arguments that NASA acted inappropriately in awarding SpaceX a single award.”

Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Amazon.com Inc billionaire Bezos, said earlier that it remained convinced there were “fundamental issues” with the NASA decision, and that the GAO was unable to resolve them “due to their limited jurisdiction”.

Blue Origin said it will continue to advocate for two immediate suppliers because it believes this is the right solution.

NASA, which did not immediately comment on the Blue Origin lawsuit, said in July that “the GAO decision will allow NASA and SpaceX to set a timeline for the first crewed moon landing in more than 50 years. years”.

SpaceX did not immediately comment on Monday.

NASA, led by Musk of Tesla Inc, had researched proposals for a spacecraft that would transport astronauts to the lunar surface as part of its Artemis program to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972.

In April, NASA awarded SpaceX a contract to build such a spacecraft as early as 2024.

Blue Origin had argued that NASA had given SpaceX an unfair advantage by allowing it to revise its prices.

Bezos has offered to cover up to $ 2 billion in costs from NASA if the U.S. space agency awards Blue Origin a moon landing contract.

Reporting by David Shepardson; edited by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos