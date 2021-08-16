Swift Taliban Acquisition Proves US and UK Analysis Widely Wrong | Afghanistan





Joe Biden couldn’t be clearer. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is not inevitable, the US president said on July 8. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was equally convinced to lawmakers earlier that day five weeks ago that there was no military path to victory for the Taliban.

The president said he has confidence in the ability of the Afghan army to be better trained, better armed and capable in terms of warfighting. The Prime Minister agreed. I don’t think the Taliban are guaranteed the kind of victories we sometimes read.

The rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s government and military and the fall of Kabul, home to a population of over 4 million, shows just how erroneous these estimates are with just one bullet. But it wasn’t just the overly optimistic statements of politicians trying to justify their expulsion for domestic political reasons.

Military and intelligence planners echoed the Taliban’s rapid advance across rural Afghanistan in preparation for a US-led withdrawal.

On the same day, British military commander General Nick Carter said the Taliban would not gain full authority if they choose to fight to the end throughout Afghanistan. Scenarios involving the survival of the Kabul government, where the president fled over the weekend, or negotiations between the Kabul government and the Taliban.

This was the view held by the British commander despite the beginning of the decline of the provincial capital. A week ago he argued that the government’s military strategy, which was ousted from the Times, was to reach a deadlock and that the key was to keep cities like Herat and Kandahar. Both cities collapsed within a few days. There are growing signs that moderate Afghan people who support the government and security forces are starting to show the kind of resistance needed, the defense chief added.

US sources of information were uncertain, but even their judgment was still more optimistic than had happened.

‘I support my decision’: rebellious Biden advocates withdrawal from Afghanistan video

An assessment leaked to the Wall Street Journal in late June concluded that the Kabul government, led by Ashraf Ghani, could collapse within six months of the complete withdrawal of US troops. However, it has already been pointed out that even then, Afghan security forces often abandoned Western equipment and surrendered without fighting in rural areas.

Obviously it wasn’t going to end like this. In the UK, the sand officers training academy, established with 75 million taxpayer money after combat operations ended in 2014, has focused on training the Afghan army, along with initiatives like Sandhurst. The reality, however, is that, as military analysts have observed, the Afghan military has not been effective without remaining air and ground support from the US military.

Nick Reynolds, a ground warfare analyst at think tank Rusi, said the collapse of Afghan security forces was predictable and exacerbated by corruption and a lack of local legitimacy. Even basic issues such as getting soldiers on a regular paycheck and getting them properly distributed and equipped have not been fully addressed, he said.

This insight was either evaded by politicians or ignored by the US and the UK, who were prepared to withdraw after 20 years of military engagement hastily. The result is a futile attempt by desperate Afghans to cling to American air transports, which left a scene of chaos at international airports, and has special propaganda value for those who want to claim that the West’s military power is limited if there were 2,500 American soldiers. Had it been, the Taliban takeover would not have occurred.

