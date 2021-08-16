Bayer files Roundup cancer complaint with U.S. Supreme Court





FRANKFURT, Aug. 16 (Reuters) – Bayer (BAYGn.DE), trying to contain billions of dollars in legal fees, has filed a petition with the United States Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court verdict which confirmed damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group’s glyphosate weedkillers.

Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts favorable to users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars apiece, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to hope for relief in the highest state jurisdiction -United. Read more

Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to reconsider one of those 9th U.S. Federal Court of Appeal verdicts that ruled in California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, he said in a statement.

The maker of aspirin, birth control pills Yasmin and the stroke prevention drug Xarelto has repeatedly claimed that cancer claims about Roundup go against science and the authorization of the product of the federal environmental regulator.

The Ninth Circuit errors mean that a company can be severely punished for bringing a product to market without a cancer warning when the near-universal scientific and regulatory consensus is that the product does not cause cancer and the responsible federal agency has banned such a warning, ”the company said.

Roundup-related lawsuits have sued the company since it acquired the brand as part of its $ 63 billion purchase from agricultural seed and pesticide maker Monsanto in 2018.

Bayer reached a tentative settlement agreement with the plaintiffs last year, but failed to secure court approval for a separate agreement on how to handle future cases, as it intended to keep the product on the market.

Last month, it took an additional $ 4.5 billion litigation allowance to cover any unfavorable Supreme Court decisions. This added to the $ 11.6 billion he had previously set aside for settlements and litigation on the matter. Read more

Among other measures to contain the legal attack, Bayer plans to replace glyphosate in weedkillers for the US residential market with other active ingredients.

However, it will continue to sell the herbicide to farmers, who depend heavily on it, and whose role in the litigation has been described as negligible by Bayer.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; edited by Douglas Busvine and Jonathan Oatis

