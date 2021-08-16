Desperate Afghan people hang on plane to escape Taliban





So what’s next for Afghan people who have now managed to escape? The Defense Minister has announced that the UK will withdraw its border rules to allow Afghan asylum seekers to leave the Taliban and travel to the UK without a passport.

Ben Wallace said the government wants to make it easier for interpreters and contractors to help Western forces apply for asylum in the UK.

The defense minister shed tears, saying, “There will be people left.”

After serving in the Scots Guards, Mr. Wallace became emotional as he talked about the effort to withdraw from the country led by the 16th Strike Brigade.

Meanwhile, Ben Marlow analyzes how defense sell-offs put the final nail on the coffin of British foreign policy.

‘Trump-Biden Policy’

President Joe Biden has been increasingly isolated and faced with criticism for ‘hidden’ at Camp David as the Taliban advanced following a US retreat.

Former Vice President Biden and First Lady Jill left for the president’s villa in Maryland on Friday, but it was revealed that the president would return to Washington today to make his first comments later tonight.

Comparing the rush to escape Kabul and the withdrawal of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War, when hundreds of Vietnamese and Americans flocked to the US embassy to be airlifted.

Watch our archive video comparing 1975 to today.

Mark Almond said the Saigon parallels provide false reassurance, and former US national security adviser John Bolton details why historians would designate the US withdrawal as a “Trump-Biden policy”.

‘Confinement and Rape’…

Many women fear as the Taliban take over Kabul, consolidating an overwhelming victory across the country.

Among them is Kubra Behroz, who joined the Afghan Armed Forces as a cadet in 2011, and now fears its impact.

She heard stories of women beheaded four years ago for being a policewoman and feared “abduction, imprisonment and rape”.

So who are the people trying to take over Afghanistan?

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is poised to become the new president.

Colin Freeman profiles a man born in Uruzgan province who fought against Soviet occupation before becoming the founder of the Taliban in 1994.

Worldwide: Haiti earthquake death toll surges

The death toll from Haiti’s devastating earthquake soared to nearly 1,300 on Sunday. Crew members desperately dig a collapsed building for survivors of a Caribbean country still suffering from the president’s assassination. In Les Cayes, most of the population spent the night sleeping outdoors in front of the rest of the house for fear of further aftershocks. These images show devastation.

monday big reading

Gentleman, spy, fantasies? Greville Wynn’s Bizarre Life

