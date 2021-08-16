Competition winner to offer Britain’s first hydrogen transport experiment in Tees Valley





The successful project, which won a 2.5 million research and development (R&D) competition to accelerate the use of hydrogen transport in the Tees Valley region, includes diesel buses retrofitted with hydrogen fuel cells, supermarket chains benefiting from hydrogen delivery vans, and rapid response services. The Hydrogen Vehicle Trial for the US will show how hydrogen fueled vehicles can drive, refuel and clean the air in our area quickly and easily as we aim to achieve our net-zero ambitions.

Today (17 August 2021) Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced the 2.5 million R&D winner, saying that a hydrogen transport pilot in the Tees Valley region will make the UK a technology leader and move it towards its net zero goal. compete.

Successful trials will allow supermarkets, emergency services and delivery companies to use hydrogen-powered transport to move goods and perform local services.

The trial will also help understand the role of hydrogen in meeting its net zero target for 2050, which will inform future investment decisions and key export opportunities.

In collaboration with Stagecoach, Ricardo PLC will convert a double-decker diesel bus to a hybrid fuel cell system. Buses operate on local routes and the lessons learned from this project will support fuel cell retrofit technology in public transport across the UK.

One of the most extensive projects sees Toyota offer a number of hydrogen vehicles, including forklifts, passenger cars and 10 fuel cell passenger cars for warehousing operations. They will be deployed to the city’s rapid response services, such as emergency response units for Cleveland Police and NHS patient support.

HV Systems plans to demonstrate the use of hydrogen in delivery vans in the Tees Valley region. Vans will operate in partnership with leading supermarket chains operating between 19 supermarkets and major distribution centers.

The project aims to show how fuel cell-equipped delivery vans can increase range, have faster refueling times than battery-electric versions, and achieve the same speed as conventional diesel vehicles.

Element Energy, in partnership with Sainsburys, will pilot a hydrogen-powered heavy goods vehicle (HGV) in the Tees Valley region. The vehicle will be operated at a regional distribution center and will carry out the delivery of goods in the area.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

With less than 100 days left until COP26, Im is committed to helping the industry develop innovative new technologies that will decarbonize transportation and help us build greener and level the country.

By harnessing the power of hydrogen technology, we can create cleaner, greener and more efficient transport systems across the UK, paving the way for use in all modes of transport.

The announcement comes weeks after the start of the government’s Transport Decarbonization Plan, the world’s premier blueprint for the UK to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and provide a credible path to lead the world in tackling climate change. that came later.

The financing follows the release of an official masterplan for the UK’s first hydrogen transport hub. This masterplan could be fully operational by 2025 and will help create up to 5,000 new jobs in the Northeast over the long term. economy.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

By testing the use of hydrogen in transportation across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool, we are leading the way towards a greener future by developing the knowledge and expertise needed to bring hydrogen to the nation as a fuel source.

Teesside already produces 50% of UK hydrogen, so there is no better place to do this research.

This new investment shows how Teesside is leading the UK to achieve net zero by 2050 and create decent, well-paying clean energy jobs in the process.

David Tozer, Head of Land and Sea Transportation at Innovate UK, said:

Innovate UK is pleased to partner with the Department of Transport to support these innovative projects throughout the Tees Valley.

Deploying hydrogen vehicles and ships on a large scale and demonstrating the UK’s long-term aspirations in this area is essential to deliver on the UK’s commitment to decarbonisation.

