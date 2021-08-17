US equity futures plunge after Dow Jones and S&P 500 close to record highs





Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Source: NYSE

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower overnight Monday, after the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed at record highs during regular trading.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 24 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly lower.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 posted their fifth consecutive positive session on Monday, up 0.31% and 0.26%, respectively. Each recouped their initial losses to hit both intraday and closing highs. The Nasdaq Composite, however, lost 0.2% to close in the red.

The movement of the S&P 500 during Monday’s session is particularly noticeable as the benchmark has now doubled from its pandemic closing low on March 23, 2020. This is the fastest doubling in the bull market since the Second World War, according to CNBC calculations.

Closely watched retail sales data will be released by the Census Bureau on Tuesday, with the Street expecting the reading to show a slowdown in July as the delta variant spreads. Economists polled by Dow Jones are calling for a drop of 0.3% for the last month, after the June reading showed a surprise jump of 0.6%.

Stocks have recovered from their pandemic lows at a lightning pace, and some on Wall Street are seeing more gains to come.

“We remain bullish on equities (particularly cyclicals / value) thanks to a strong earnings season, signs of declining delta risk risk and the normalization of bond-equity correlation,” JPMorgan wrote in a commentary. note to customers on Monday.

CNBC Pro Stock Selections and Investment Trends:

Monday’s action came despite disappointing economic data from China. The country’s retail sales rose 8.5% year-over-year in July, which was lower than the 11.5% jump economists polled by Reuters were expecting.

Goldman Sachs noted that the impacts would likely be localized.

“Growing growth in COVID cases is likely fueling the slowdown seen in China and declining manufacturing sentiment, but the economic impact at least in the United States and Europe is unlikely to be significant,” the company said on Monday in a statement. note to customers.

The second quarter earnings season is drawing to a close, but a number of retailers will report their results this week. Home Depot and Walmart are on deck for Tuesday before the market opens. Target, Lowe’s and Macy’s are among the names reporting later in the week.

