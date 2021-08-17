Millions of UK homes could be heated with hydrogen by 2030 | hydrogen power generation





About 3 million households in the UK could start using low-carbon hydrogen for home heating and cooking, following a government proposal to attract at least $4 billion in investment in the hydrogen economy by 2030.

The government has announced a long-awaited plan for a hydrogen economy across the UK that could increase to 13 billion and 100,000 new jobs by 2050, creating a value of 900 million and more than 9,000 high-quality jobs by the end of the decade.

The strategic document sets out efforts to attract investment in 5 gigawatts of hydrogen production by 2030. The document proposes that hydrogen could represent 20-35% of UK energy consumption by 2050, providing a clean alternative to oil and gas in energy-intensive industries. power and transportation.

It proposes a series of industry consultations to help establish a subsidy system to support large-scale hydrogen projects to decarbonize areas that cannot operate on electricity.

However, the plan continues with uncertainty over how the government will determine a fair subsidy for the multi-billion-pound project and whether households or the Treasury will bear the cost. The government promised to clarify more clearly after consultations with the industry at the end of this year.

Matthew Fell, CBI’s UK chief policy director, said the strategy includes important steps for the hydrogen sector across the economy.

But to truly take advantage of these large-scale economic opportunities and secure the necessary private sector finance, businesses will now require governments to provide detailed policies and standards for hydrogen production and application, he said.

Hydrogen projects under development include green hydrogen, which extracts hydrogen from water and leaves only oxygen as a by-product, and blue hydrogen, which extracts hydrogen from fossil fuel gas and traps the remaining greenhouse gases.

But last week, a study conducted by Cornell University and Stanford University researchers warned that blue hydrogen could be up to 20 percent worse for the climate than fossil gas because it multiplies the amount of gas emitted by the production process. It is needed to make an equivalent amount of energy from hydrogen.

The government says it will set emission standards for blue hydrogen projects to capture sufficient greenhouse gas emissions during hydrogen production to qualify for low-carbon status, but many environmental activists and green energy producers have pressured the government to stop supporting blue hydrogen. I did. entire.

Despite clear directives from the Climate Change Commission’s (CCC) official climate advisors to each include a pathway through 2035, the strategic document does not present a vision for a future blue and green hydrogen balance.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

The CCC supported plans for a blue hydrogen bridge to serve as a short-term supplement to green hydrogen because it can replace fossil fuels faster and on a larger scale than the green hydrogen project. But critics of blue hydrogen worry that long-term promises could increase Britain’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, has warned that producing large amounts of hydrogen from fossil gas would put the UK into expensive infrastructure that would be more expensive than burning gas and could be high in carbon.

Dan McGrail, CEO of RenewableUK, said the national strategy is not focused enough on developing the UK’s world-leading green hydrogen industry and must set clear ambitions for green hydrogen.

He said he urged the government to show greater leadership in tackling climate change by setting a target of 5 GW of renewable hydrogen electrolyzer capacity by 2030 and setting a roadmap to achieve it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/17/uk-homes-low-carbon-hydrogen-economy-jobs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos