The UK economy is on a rough road to full recovery.





The economic effect of COVID-19 wasn’t really that bad, was it? In an economy that shrank by 25% in less than a month last spring, this question may seem odd.

However, GDP growth figures have skyrocketed over the past few weeks, but not as much as you might think.

In a simple era, the 4.8% quarterly growth we experienced through spring is close to unprecedented.

As the economy in June was a little 2% smaller than it was before the virus, it almost guaranteed that a full recovery from Covid-19 would be much faster than since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Then it took five years for GDP to recover. This time closer to 2.

Economic charts for the past two years show what appears to be a much more V-shaped recovery than many economists dare to predict.

Inflation could reach a 10-year high this year as interest rates remain at historical lows, the Bank of England said.

But it’s too early to pop the champagne corks. It will be more difficult to get a bigger profit from economic growth.

The UK will reach pre-coronavirus levels of activity early next year, but it would take much longer for the economy to return to its original levels if the pandemic had not occurred.

The biggest challenge is maintaining confidence. Rising optimism coupled with the rapid vaccine launch has undoubtedly helped boost consumer activity last quarter. However, the Delta variant and the resulting pandemic have tested the public’s desire to shop and socialize.

A regular social survey from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows that people tend to be a little more reluctant to leave their homes, and recent recovery in credit card spending and transportation use is also stagnating.

Worry headlines over winter NHS pressures only amplify consumer attention that has resurfaced in recent weeks.

That’s because, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) argued last year, an individual’s decision to stay home often had a bigger impact on economic activity than the lockdown itself.

There are other issues, too, as unemployment is likely to still rise as vacation plans end, despite the Bank of England’s (BoE) forecasts.

A photo of an empty supermarket shelf doesn’t help either. It’s not just a Brexit/pingdemic issue. Global supply chain disruption is hitting UK producers and raising prices. Meanwhile, the Treasury is preparing to cut economic support for the winter.

As Boris Johnson goes on to tell us that we are not out of the woods when it comes to Covid, so is the UK economy.

