Biden Announces Historic Increase in US Food Stamp Program | Business and Economy News





Benefits from the U.S. Supplemental Nutritional Assistance program will increase by more than 25 percent from October.

The administration of United States President Joe Bidens announced Monday that it had approved the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits, a boost the White House and supporters of the ruling hope to help low-income families to afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries.

From October, the average benefits of food stamps officially known as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, will increase by more than 25% from pre-pandemic levels.

In the United States, some 42 million people, about one in eight, currently receive SNAP benefits.

SNAP received a 15% increase last year to shield Americans from the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic. But this benefit expires in September.

US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told reporters on Monday that increased benefits would better provide healthy food to low-income families.

Average monthly benefits per person for eligible recipients will increase by $ 36, from $ 121 to $ 157, according to government figures.

Nutrition advocates say the hike will help American families choose higher-quality foods and improve nutrition and overall health.

The move is expected to cost an additional $ 20 billion per year and will not have to be approved by Congress.

Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, I think there is a common understanding of the importance of this agenda, Vilsack said on a conference call with reporters.

The increase in benefits is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen national social safety nets, where gaps have been exposed during the pandemic.

Many people who thought they would never participate in the SNAP program found themselves in need, Vilsack said. The pandemic sort of shocked people into thinking it was a program for someone else.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed the move on Monday.

Even before the pandemic, countless parents struggled to get enough food on the table because the current benefits of SNAP no longer support a healthy and complete diet, Pelosi said in a statement. We congratulate the President for bringing this increase ahead of schedule in order to strengthen the food and economic security of millions of working families emerging from this crisis.

She said the historic increase in the allowance will ensure parents can afford healthy food for their families and children don’t have to go to bed hungry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/8/16/biden-announces-historic-increase-to-us-food-stamps-programme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos