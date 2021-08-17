Seven courses worthy of hosting a future US Open





French Lick Resort seems ready for the big moment. Would the USGA consider it?

French Lick Resort

After last week’s announcement that five more US Opens will head to Oakmont Country Club and Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania between 2030 and 2050, it’s clear the rich are getting richer. Both places are steeped in history and feature exceptional architecture. Yet both are also very old and very private.

Is there still a place in the US Open rotation for a modern and perhaps purely public course? The US Open dance card is full until 2027, and the tournament also has a home for 2029 and 2030. Either way, a gap exists in 2028. A plethora of worthy contestants await. to fill that gap, including two controversial public provisions that deserve a second US Open Opportunity – Chambers Bay and Erin Hills.

If the only criteria were “fun, testing and architecturally intriguing,” here are seven modern courses that deserve a chance to host the 2028 US Open.

Sand Hills, Mullen, Neb.

A fantastic choice because it’s incredibly remote, Sand Hills is located over 200 miles from the crazed red clad Cornhusker in Lincoln, which has the nearest commercial airport. Still, this private 1995 Bill Coore-Ben Crenshaw design, considered the best course built in the past 60 years, is worth seeing. Carved into a rolling, windswept meadow covered in tall golden grass, it is sufficiently tested at 7,089 meters, especially with its superbly designed Dornoch-style greens that are just sustained enough to demand superior approach shots and chipping.

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

On July 20, 2021, the USGA announced it would win 13 USGA Amateur Championships at Bandon Dunes over a 23-year span. Eight different championships will be held at the complex, including the Walker Cup and the Curtis Cup. In 2032 and 2041, the US Amateur and the US Women’s Amateur will be contested simultaneously. Without a doubt, these events will be spread across Bandon’s five championship courses, each ranked as one of the top 15 public access circuits in the United States.

What is missing ? A US Open.

Even casual US Amateur 2020 watchers were wowed by the host course, Bandon Dunes. The original layout of the resort, Bandon Dunes, is a design by David McLay Kidd that dazzled like a match-game, filled with towering sand dunes, ocean views, and risk-reward choices. In firm and fast breeze-fed conditions, with an emphasis on smooth ball flight and ground play, Bandon boasted a 74.262 cumulative stroke play average in 36-hole qualifying. . Plus, he can be easily stretched another 300 yards out of the 6,958 yards he played that week. The drama inherent in playing the 16th par-4 next to the Pacific would be a fabulous conclusion to a US Open.

Mauna Kea, Kohala Coast, Hawaii

In December 1964, Jack Nicklaus opened Mauna Kea by defeating his buddies Arnold Palmer and Gary Player in the televised “Big 3” game. He later called the Robert Trent Jones Sr. design “the funniest golf course I have ever played”. It’s also worthy of the US Open. Just consider the design pedigree. The original “Open Doctor,” RTJ Sr., considers Mauna Kea one of his five favorite designs out of his more than 400 courses. His eldest son Robert Trent Jones Jr., Chambers Bay architect, US Open 2015 venue, fine-tuned the Mauna Kea in the 1970s. The course was refined 15 years ago by the more recent “Open Doctor” , Trent’s youngest son, Rees.

The weather will be spectacular, given its location on the Big Island’s dry Kohala coast. The landscape ? Even more spectacular. It occupies a lava-speckled hilly landscape overlooking and occasionally interacting with the Pacific Ocean. The visuals are overwhelming at the gargantuan 272-yard, par-3 3rd hole, which demands a crash through crashing Pacific waves to a huge green surrounded by a string of bunkers. All in all, Mauna Kea would offer a stupendous challenge to the best in the game. Wind being a constant factor, its 7,370 yards, deep bunkers, raised greens and rough lava are a severe test.

French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick, Ind.

Having the long-range touch of local hero Larry Bird would come in handy in dealing with this gorgeous 12-year-old, 8,102-meter bully Pete Dye who plays high on ridges and through valleys amid the rolling South South countryside. ‘Indiana. Rough hills, a handful of “volcanic” bunkers and holes such as the 16th, 301 yard, par-3 (yes, par-3) will be a supreme challenge. Colin Montgomerie won the 2015 PGA Senior Championship here and Dye’s handiwork was fully tested by the Big Ten Championships contestants from 2012 to 2014, with 5 under 283, the lowest score on record.

French Lick has two huge hotels, as well as casino games, and is a 60-minute drive from several hotels and the Louisville Airport. Dye deserves a US Open.

Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club, Harrison, Idaho

Located 100 miles south of the Canadian border, Coeur d’Alene has long been a privileged getaway thanks to its incomparable 25-mile-long lake of the same name, once called one of the five most beautiful lakes in the world by “National Geographic” . Summer vacationers warm up to delightful daytime temperatures ranging from 76 to 86 degrees and golfers appreciate the extra daylight of Coeur d’Alene being located so far north. Add one of Tom Fazio’s finest creations by the lake and you’ve got my idea of ​​a great site for the US Open.

Gozzer Ranch is private, but the club’s vibe is like a summer camp for families. 14-year-old Fazio’s 7,317-yard creation dazzles with rocky cliffs that push out 100-foot spiers, mature pine trees, and breathtaking views of the lake. Ragged bunkers, framed by vaporous fescues, multiple horizon greens, and inspired risk-reward options add even more beauty and challenge. Granted, the closest major airport is Spokane, a 90-minute drive away, but for a US Open on the lake, it’s well worth it.

Streamsong Resort (Black), Bowling Green, Florida

Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner from Hanse Golf Course Design are the new “Open Doctors”. Their catering know-how will be on display at US Opens 2022, 2023 and 2025. It would be a nice tip to see a US Open visit one of their original designs. And 2028?

Yes, Streamsong is in Florida, in central Florida, so heat, humidity, bugs, mild conditions, and potential thunderstorms all need to be considered. But you could say that about almost every US Open venue in the Northeast or the Midwest. Streamsong Black is unlike any of these other Nordic sites. Carved from reclaimed phosphate mining land, the golf canvas features a sandy base, gigantic dune-like piles of spoil, and unusually hilly (for Florida) terrain. Even in mid-June, the ball will roll. The Black is beefier than its older siblings, Red and Blue, with wider fairways, bigger bunkers, bigger greens, and wider views. Black is also the longest at 7320 yards, par 73. Cut a few of the par-5s down to 4 and you have a classic open setup. Get greens with bold contours that are firm and fast enough and the Black will present a convincing test.

Big Cedar Lodge (Payne’s Valley), Ridgedale, Missouri

Tiger Woods Design’s first public class honors two-time US Open winner Payne Stewart. The USGA is set to do the honor, with the US Open 2028. Tiger opened Payne’s Valley in September 2020 with a TV show involving two other US Open winners, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, joined by Justin Thomas, who will likely win their own national championship one day. What they experienced was a course of remarkable natural beauty, peppered with the drama of the Ozarks – tree-covered ridges and valleys, rolling terrain, and exposed rocks at every turn.

We especially talked about the additional hole, the 19th, a par 3 of 136 meters in green color, framed by waterfalls that splash the sides of huge rock walls. For the 18-hole, 7,370-yard US Open layout, the 5th for 188 yards and the 10th for 183 yards are close second in terms of visual splendor, the former played on a peninsula green, the latter a downhill dive on the water. Considering the elements of on-site accommodation and activities, with Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris domo as the host, along with other nice attractions near Branson, a trip to the US Open in the Payne Valley would be fine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/golf/news/seven-courses-that-are-worthy-of-hosting-a-future-u-s-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos