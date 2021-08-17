UK COVID cases have dropped sharply, but another wave is likely.





The UK has had two big waves of COVID-19 and is currently in the middle of a third wave. But despite the abundance of cases, scientists and politicians alike are cautiously optimistic that the worst pandemic is behind the UK. At the same time, we need to recognize that the pandemic will never end.

A second wave in the UK last winter was fueled by an alpha strain of the coronavirus. Instead, the current wave is being driven by delta variants that are more disseminated and have the ability to bypass vaccine protection.

Nevertheless, vaccination meant that the dynamics of these waves were quite different. The most recent epidemic has spread mainly among young people, who are mostly protected by vaccines. Because young people are generally less susceptible to COVID-19, deaths and hospitalizations this summer were significantly lower compared to January, despite a similar number of cases.

And after rising in June and July, UK cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell from their peaks, but they continue to decline and it’s unclear whether cases can rise again. It’s not fully understood why this fall happened, but I think herd immunity is unlikely to be the cause. Cases continue to rise in Israel, which has similarly been vaccinated at high levels.

Presumably, infections falling in the UK are at the end of the Euro 2020 football tournament (temporarily increasing the mixing ratio between people in June and July) and the start of school holidays (young people, unvaccinated people). The UK’s testing and tracking program has also reduced the mix by forcing many people to self-isolate when recent cases are at their highest.

What will happen next?

So far, the UK has vaccinated 89% of the adult population with the first dose and 76% with the second dose. This means that about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated. It is one of the world leaders when it comes to vaccine coverage. Overall coverage will continue to grow as the UK soon rolls out a COVID-19 vaccine universally for ages 16 and 17.

However, even such high levels are not sufficient to allow a full return to pre-closure activity without starting a new outbreak. The exact threshold is strongly debated, but herd immunity is rarely achievable unless vaccination is extended to young children.

But current vaccination rates, along with other control measures, may be enough to protect the UK health system from collapsing if another big wave emerges. A two-dose immunization is 65-90% effective in preventing symptomatic delta infection. For protection against hospitalization or death, the effectiveness is much higher.

But while large-scale vaccination strategies are clearly paying off by weakening the impact of the delta spread, a significant portion of the population remains vulnerable. This includes over 5 million unvaccinated adults and young students.

Arguably, most of the UK’s COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed over the past month. The reopening of sports and entertainment venues is likely to facilitate further outbreaks, such as children returning to school at the end of summer.

In the short term, almost all recent modeling scenarios predict another major outbreak in late summer, despite the country’s good immunization coverage. However, there is a high degree of uncertainty among those making government models of exactly how future spikes will appear.

In the medium term, loss of immunity over time and an increase in new strains of COVID-19 could trigger new outbreaks and, consequently, higher mortality rates in the elderly. Therefore, booster doses are being considered for vulnerable people. This is controversial in opposition to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) request that wealthy countries should prioritize donating vaccine doses to countries in need.

In the long run, the situation is much less certain. The most likely scenario is that the virus will become endemic in the UK and will reappear, especially in the winter, when people mix more indoors.

How effective was the British response?

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the UK government has been hesitant to close borders and continued to delay and ease restrictions, although cases remain relatively high. As a result, restrictions had to be re-introduced repeatedly, and the country was blocked three times.

The pandemic has caused more GDP contracts in the UK than any other G7 country. Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

This strategy has resulted in relatively high COVID-19 mortality rates. Additionally, GDP declined significantly in 2020 compared to 2019, with the construction and manufacturing industries being the most affected. These sectors tend to be concentrated in areas with high poverty rates, such as the West Midlands and North East England. Low-wage workers are thus put under a double burden as people in more poor areas are more likely to experience worse health outcomes from COVID-19.

Given past losses, the government is, of course, eager to reopen the economy, including the services and entertainment industries. We also know the importance of getting school students and college students to re-engage themselves in learning as much as possible.

However, there are risks of spreading the virus to younger populations, including the long-term threat of COVID-19. Although the route of transmission is currently limited due to public holidays, returning to school in Scotland from 17 August will be closely scrutinized.

The decision to lift most of the controls this summer shows that the government acknowledges that some people may still get the virus and a minority may die that the number of cases is lower than before, but still relatively high. However, investments in vaccines and impressive launches have created a situation in which future outbreaks can occur and self-limit without the need for further country-wide lockdowns. Other countries will keep a close eye on how the situation develops.

