Terrorism prevention remains US top goal in Afghanistan, expert says





DURHAM, North Carolina – The US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the resulting rapid takeover by the Taliban has raised concerns that the country will once again become a safe haven for al-Qaida and like-minded terrorist networks.

But the Taliban have probably learned a hard lesson over the past two decades in their decision to give a foothold to groups like al-Qaida and may not want to do so again, a terrorism and law expert said on Monday. Homeland Security at Duke University.

David Schanzer, professor of practice at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy and director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security, discussed this and other topics related to the recent US withdrawal from Afghanistan at a press conference Virtual.

Here are some excerpts:

On failure in Afghanistan

“It’s a tragedy, of course. Many people in Afghanistan invested themselves in trying to build a better life, a better system of government and to resist the Taliban, who had ruled the country with brutality and horror and a reign of terror when it held power before our time. invasion in 2001 It is absolutely tragic for these people that this project, which we had been on for 20 years, of trying to build a sustainable and decent government, capable of defending itself against the Taliban and other foreign powers, finally failed. . It was not successful. It was not sustainable and the Taliban were therefore able to take over.

“No one in the US government wanted this kind of chaotic start. They drew up a timeline. It worked. We were pulling out most of our infrastructure in an orderly fashion. But the Afghan army has melted. He collapsed much faster than anyone imagined. And it has led to this level of chaos.

On the security issues on the ground right now

“The United States is mainly focused on its own staff as well as the people who cooperate quite closely, who were employees and who have been granted special visas to leave the country. “

“It looks like we took out the American staff and the embassy staff, but we probably left too many people behind us, Afghans, who cooperated with us and that’s because of how quickly things went. happened, due to the fact that we couldn’t anticipate things would happen so quickly, causing chaos.

Why did the Afghan army collapse so quickly?

“All governments in Afghanistan have been plagued by serious problems since 2001. Of course, the Taliban were deeply problematic before that date. All had been plagued by varying levels of incompetence and corruption. If you want to resist an insurgency, the people must be behind the government. These governments, and especially the one that has been in power in recent years, have not had enough legitimacy and popular support and have been even more corrupt and incompetent. They had not paid the troops. They did not send them with proper equipment despite American levels of support. “

“What happened before this episode: The Trump administration has engaged in direct negotiations with the Taliban for the past three or four years – leading to an agreement not between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but between the United States and the Taliban. We negotiated a withdrawal agreement and left the Afghan government aside. It sent a very, very clear message that this government was powerless, it was a paper tiger. It didn’t even have the support of its main patron, the United States.

“It was a humiliation. We have negotiated an unconditional withdrawal. We said we were leaving no matter what the Taliban did, whether or not they had legitimate peace talks with the current government of Afghanistan. It was a travesty. “

On whether the withdrawal was a mistake

” I do not think so. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan terribly for many years prior to September 11, but they did not pose a direct threat to the United States. The threat they created was to allow al-Qaida to have a safe haven in Afghanistan and to launch attacks – the 1998 embassy attacks in Kenya and Tanzania, the USS Cole, and of course. September 11 – from this territory. And many say that now that the Taliban is back, al-Qaida will inevitably infiltrate and we will be back as vulnerable as before 9/11. I don’t agree with that.

“I don’t think we have a long-term interest in supporting this long-term government. We have tried it over and over again. It is an absolute tragedy, but we now have much more capacity than 20 years ago to assess the threat of Al-Qaida. Much more awareness. Much more concentration.

“Three successive presidents, 75% of the American public – it might go down after seeing this chaos – but if there are no attacks on the homeland coming from Afghanistan in three, five, 10 years, we could watch back and say it was the right choice. If we do, people might say it was wrong.

On the al-Qaida threat with the Taliban in power in Afghanistan

“Everyone makes predictions. The easy thing to say is that al-Qaida will return and the Taliban will let them in and they will start aggressively attacking America and American interests. We just don’t know. If you look at what is in the best interests of the Taliban, I don’t know why they would want to remake the story of 2001/2002. They allowed al-Qaida to launch 9/11. They provided them with a safe haven, and when the United States said, “Give them back or we are going to defeat you militarily,” they didn’t and looked at what happened. It was not good for the Taliban.

“If you look at a crude calculation of what is in the best interests of the Taliban, I really don’t understand why they would have any advantage in letting al-Qaida enter Afghanistan and launch attacks against the United States from there. This will only lead to retaliation against the Taliban and the Taliban government. They have been fighting for 20 years against foreign occupation, foreign intervention. Why invite more foreign intervention?

On the future in Afghanistan

“We have to see what the Taliban’s conceptions are. They will try to rule this country. They are great fighters, they showed it. This is what they do very well. They are not very good at governing. In 2001, when the United States arrived, the gross domestic product per capita in Afghanistan was $ 114. It ranked 195 out of 195 countries. So the Taliban was doing a rotten job ruling the country. They have had 20 years to think about it. … They had to think a bit about what they want to do to actually rule the country. Will they start mass executions of non-Sunni Muslims? How are they going to treat women, is it going to be exactly the same as it was 20 years ago? They want to build relationships with the countries around them. Acting as a totalitarian and brutal reign of terror in some way (way), it is possible. But I don’t know why you have been fighting for 20 years just to do this.

On the impact on neighboring countries

“Afghanistan is bordered by Iran, China, Russia is just on the horizon. India, Pakistan… what we have done in the last 20 years is basically to bear the full burden to ensure some stability in this country.

“It’s time for all interested countries, including the United States. to find diplomatically how, even in these new circumstances, how to engage in a diplomatic and economic program to try to encourage a certain decency and a certain level of governance in Afghanistan. Hopefully this is a genuine and more inclusive form of government rather than 100% Taliban. We will only have to see. But all of these countries now have an interest in not having giant instability, a new round of civil war and extremism. “

“None of these countries want to have a hotbed of instability and civil war on their borders, so it really is time for them to step up and make a contribution.”

On asylum seekers

“The prevailing view in the US Congress and administration is that we should be generous enough in granting asylum to as many people as possible who have helped us. Now that we are gone – we don’t even have an embassy in Afghanistan – I don’t know what we are going to be able to do for the people who are there and who have not come out. My point is that we should make extraordinary efforts to help as many people who have helped us and risked their lives and the lives of their families as possible. “

On parallels to the fall of Saigon

“Certainly the scenes of chaos at the airport and hundreds if not thousands of Afghans hanging from planes, which recall certain images. But they were different wars at different times. Different interests were weighed down. The imagery is reminiscent of, but I think the strategy, the story, the period are so different that that kind of comparison doesn’t get you very far.

On what this withdrawal means for Iraq and Syria

“The Biden administration made the decision to maintain troop levels. They have redefined the mission in Iraq but are engaged. They did so at the same time as they made the decision to withdraw 100% from Afghanistan.

“I think it’s just a matter of balancing interests.

“Iraq continues to be in a deeply strategic area. A huge border with Iran, where of course we have a bitter and deep rivalry and a strained relationship. We still depend on the flow of oil to the Middle East despite the climate crisis and despite our decreasing dependence. And we have other allies in the region around Iraq. It is therefore a more strategic area.

On the responsibility of the United States in Afghanistan in the future

“From our security interests, our main objective is to ensure that Afghanistan is not able to be a safe haven for extremist groups to launch attacks against US interests and the interests of our allies. This is our number one main objective. Like all other conflicts in the world… our objective is to work with our allies around the world, through international institutions, to hopefully bring peace, peace and stability and help the Afghan people build a better life. Much will depend on the government of the day. “

“There are many, many directions he can go. If the Taliban rule horribly as they did before, they will not be able to assert control over all of Afghanistan and it will lead to another chapter of civil war. Once again, our possibilities attempt to influence the shape of this civil war between the Taliban and those against whom they are fighting. I believe that since we spent 20 years there, we have a particular obligation to provide resources, attention, diplomatic energy, to try to bring peace and stability there.

The expert:

David Schanzer is an expert in counterterrorism strategy, counterterrorism law and homeland security. He is also director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security. Schanzer was the Democratic Personnel Director of the House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security from 2003 to 2005. He previously served as legislative director to Senator Jean Carnahan (2001-2002) and legal advisor to Senator Joe Biden (1996-98) and William Cohen (1994-96).

