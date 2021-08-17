Scotland’s Space Industry: How the British Government Helps This Fast-Growing High-Tech Industry Conquer Iain Stewart





The UK’s first satellite launch could take place next year at Shetland’s Saxa Vord spaceport (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images)

The most recent step towards a modest but essential sky came with new regulations paving the way for spaceflight and satellite launches on British soil.

The legislation provides a regulatory framework for the UK space industry, leveraging the potential 4 billion market opportunities over the next decade, creating thousands of jobs and benefiting communities across the UK. This is especially positive news for Scotland, where we are at the forefront of a new era of commercial activity in space.

It is part of a meticulous foundation for building a globally competitive space sector. The UK government has established the National Space Council as a cabinet committee and is driving a UK space strategy to help this high-tech industry reach its full potential.

Our space strategy will drive and sustain growth. increasing Britain’s global influence on science, security and trade through space; Provides space-based infrastructure that enables world-class scientific work. Gives the UK government access to functions essential to national safety, security and critical national infrastructure.

Britain’s most important first satellite launch could take place next year at Shetland’s Saxa Vord space airport.

It may seem almost unreliable that Scotland’s flight ambitions are closer to Costas rather than Cosmos.

Scotland’s aerospace industry has incredible potential due to its unique way of selling.

But I got a taste of the exciting new industrial district in Glasgow when the Ministry of International Trade launched Made in Britain: Exported to the World, a campaign to create domestic prosperity through global markets and exports of all kinds.

I met an engineer at Spire Global who builds satellites in cities. In the best traditions, she brought even what she had made before. It was the size of a shoebox instead of a gigantic, pointed Sputnik, and it was clearly a piece of precision engineering, even in the eyes of an untrained person to me.

The speed of technology that can pack far more computing power into this tiny box than the Apollo 11 capsule that sent Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins to the moon in 1969 and brought them back.

Small satellites are in great demand because their potential applications are as limitless as in space. We can help you navigate. It looks down on the atmosphere and provides essential data on big issues like climate change and everyday things like whether it will be sunny this weekend. They can take pictures of farmland that help support better communication and promote efficiencies.

Elsewhere, with more gear in orbit, there are challenges, but also opportunities. Space debris, often the remnants of missing satellites or old launches, is at risk of collisions. Innovative solutions are being developed and yet we can see tying spacecraft like AA or RAC towed aging kits to the hard shoulders of the sky.

In addition to drafting regulations for UK space activity, the UK government has taken another step towards becoming the only country in Europe with a domestic space launch capability by appointing the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) as the industry regulator.

With nearly 50 years of experience, CAA has a proven track record of overseeing the safest aviation sector in the world, as well as regulating rocket activity under the 2016 Air Navigation Order.

It is another key building block as we lay the groundwork to support new space activities, including sub-orbital space tourism and new transportation methods such as hypersonic flight.

In the short term, the UK’s launch capability will provide direct access to space to UK businesses and customers around the world, and will increase jobs in the service and supply chain to develop.

Already, according to UK Space Agency figures, there was a 31% increase in the number of space-related organizations in Scotland in 2018/19 compared to 2016/17 and the Scottish space sector employs more than 7,500 people.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise, as an example, is expected to be able to support approximately 250 full-time equivalent posts across the wider Highlands and Islands, including an estimated 44 full-time equivalent posts where Saxa Vord’s space hub is located on the site itself. I expect.

The British Space Agency’s investment in Scotland includes 31.5 million people to build the Scottish space launch service, as well as the Scottish Space Leadership Council to identify opportunities for the Scottish space business and develop a comprehensive plan to continue growing the sector. It helps.

Efforts to cutting-edge technology are risk-free and space is no different. The main focus of the sector was insurance requirements and debt arrangements to be launched in the UK. The UK government has heard and confirmed that under the Space Industry Act, operators will not have unlimited liability for their licensed activities.

Instead, operator liability is determined using what is known as a modeled insurance requirements approach, which adjusts the amount of insurance required for the risk of each launch. This ensures adequate coverage while reducing operator costs compared to fixed limits.

Neil Armstrong was, of course, the first man to land on the moon, but he was also a pilot and engineer whose ancestors were linked to Langholm of Dumfries and Galloway. I think he must have been delighted to see Scotland innovatively following where he had gone so boldly.

Iain Stewart is a Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South and Secretary of the Scottish Office.

