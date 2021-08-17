Senior commander speaks to Taliban about evacuation





WASHINGTON (AP) One of the Americas’ top military commanders met face to face with senior Taliban leaders, urging the longtime enemy not to interfere with the mass evacuation of Kabul airport as states – United are withdrawing from Afghanistan, an American official told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the United States was returning thousands of troops to Afghanistan on Monday in an attempt to secure the airport for some of the tens of thousands of Americans, Afghans and others who sought to flee before the Taliban regime. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were now 2,500 American troops at the airport.

General Frank McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, has warned Taliban officials that the US military will react forcefully to defend the airport if necessary, a US official said separately, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive discussions not yet publicly announced.

McKenzies session on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, the basis for long-standing talks between senior Taliban, American and other politicians, underscored the rapid rise of the Taliban, adversary of the Americas in 20 years of fighting, after a week of fighting. surge in which the group took control of Afghanistan.

The Taliban takeover comes two weeks ahead of a date set by President Joe Biden to withdraw the remaining US combat troops from Afghanistan and end the US role in the war there. Emboldened by the withdrawal, the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, triggering chaotic scenes as foreign diplomats and Afghans rushed to the airport, one of the last escape routes.

At least seven people died in three days of chaos at the airport, including two gunmen killed by US forces and Afghans who fell from the wheel shafts of a US fighter jet as it took off. Kirby said Monday that civil and military air operations were on hold for the time being, due to interference from people on the civilian side of the airport with takeoffs and landings.

Kirby said the United States was sending yet another battalion of around 1,000 troops to try to secure the airport, but said the total US deployments planned to protect evacuations through the airport would remain at 6,000. He gave no details.

The US official who disclosed the direct talks between the United States and the Taliban said that at Sunday’s meeting in Qatar, McKenzie and the Taliban agreed to establish a deconfliction mechanism, an arrangement whereby operations d The evacuation at the airport could continue without interference from the new campaign leaders.

McKenzie is the senior commander in charge of the remaining US forces in Kabul. As head of the US Central Command, he is also responsible for US military operations in the greater Middle East, including Central Asia.

A US defense official said that US warplanes that hit Taliban targets during the withdrawal, in a futile effort to help Afghan forces block the Taliban blitz, were not currently carrying out airstrikes.

The official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, added on Monday that there was no sign of significant fighting going on by Afghan government forces, now routed, supported by the United States. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul.

The insurgent group said it would soon start forming a new government. Its resurgence comes nearly 20 years after US forces invaded Afghanistan to crush al-Qaida plotters behind the 9/11 attacks. The Taliban government that housed al-Qaida has been overthrown.

Less than a week after a US military assessment predicted Kabul could be surrounded by insurgents in 30 days, the world watched breathtaking scenes of Taliban fighters standing in the office of the Afghan president and crowds of Afghans rushing onto the airport tarmac in an attempt to escape the country.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators on a conference call on Sunday that US officials should change their previous assessments on the pace of the rebuilding of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, told Senators the Associated a person familiar with the matter. Hurry.

In June, senior Pentagon leaders said an extremist group like al-Qaida may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the American homeland within two years of the US military’s withdrawal from the country. . Two decades after the United States invaded Afghanistan because the Taliban harbored al-Qaida leaders, experts say the Taliban and al-Qaida remain aligned, and other violent groups may also find refuge under the new regime.

Based on developments, officials now believe terrorist groups like al-Qaida could grow much faster, according to the person, who had direct knowledge of the briefing but was not authorized to discuss the issues. details of the call publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

