Austria lifts travel ban to UK





Austria has finally lifted an all-out travel ban on British travelers.

On 15 August, it was announced that entrants from the UK, India, Russia, Botswana, Nepal, South Africa and Zambia could enter the country for non-essential reasons.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to undergo quarantine.

The rules changed after the country was removed from the Austria virus variant region list.

Countries such as Botswana, India, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Zambia are no longer considered regions of the virus, but other countries. Fully vaccinated travelers in this country no longer need to self-isolate. Read the official statement from the Austrian travel portal.

Prior to that, all British travelers were barred from entering Austria for non-essential reasons.

People arriving from the UK for certain essential purposes had to undergo PCR testing within 72 hours of departure and were quarantined for 10 days.

The new rules allow vaccinated Brits to escape quarantine, while unvaccinated passengers from the UK can enter Austria for any reason, but only if they present a negative test or proof of recovery from Covid-19 and have 10 days. You must self-quarantine during this time.

Austria offers a system that allows visitors to be screened on the fifth day of quarantine and to be discharged early if the result is negative.

Travelers must provide evidence of a double dose of one of the three vaccines given at least 14 days prior by Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna UK.

Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Covishield vaccines are also permitted.

Austria also allows travelers who have received two doses of two different approved vaccines.

Austria joined the UK’s green list for international travel in the last traffic light update on 4 August.

This means that inbound travelers can waive quarantine regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

Instead, travelers must present a COVID-19 negative test to travel to the UK and undergo one PCR test within 2 days of arrival.

