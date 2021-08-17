Biden bypasses US failures in Afghan chaos – The Denver Post





WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden ignored the failures of his own administrations on Monday when he tried to explain why desperate civilians in the Afghan capital were left stranded and threatened by the Taliban due to the United States’ rapid departure.

While claiming that the responsibility ends with me, Biden blamed the Afghans to a large extent for the chaotic evacuation at Kabul airport and conceded no missteps.

A look at his remarks:

BIDEN: I know there are concerns as to why we did not start evacuating Afghan civilians sooner. Part of the answer is that some Afghans did not want to leave sooner, still hopeful for their country. Partly because the Afghan government and its supporters discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus to avoid triggering, as they called it, a crisis of confidence.

THE FACTS: This is a misleading explanation that circumvents the failure of the United States to anticipate and prepare for the rapid fall of the Afghan government.

While some Afghans may have wanted to stay in their country until the Taliban took over power in recent days, many did not. The United States last month had a backlog of visa applications from 18,000 Afghan translators and others who believed they were in danger because of the Taliban for their work with the Americans.

Many had waited years for the United States to finish processing their visa applications. Non-governmental organizations complained that the United States continued to cling to its intensive administrative process that required years, bundles of documents and often repeated attempts to work.

On Sunday, the State Department’s inbox for special visa applications for these Afghans was so full of requests that it rejected applications for part of the day.

Late Monday evening, witnesses described hundreds of people trapped between US forces trying to drive them out of Kabul airport and Taliban forces trying to hold them back.

Thousands of people crowded into the airport and the tarmac earlier in a frantic race to escape the Taliban, some clinging to a military jet as it took off, falling to their deaths. US officials said at least seven people died in the chaos.

Associated Press writer David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE – A look at the veracity of political figures’ claims.

