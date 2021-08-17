Glencore Supports Battery Startup After UK’s First Gigafactory Plan





Cobalt Update

Mining group Glencore has acquired a stake in Britishvolt, a battery startup that underpins ambitious plans for a gigafactory designed to support the UK’s automotive industry for an electric future.

As part of the contract, Glencore will also supply cobalt, a key raw material for electric batteries, to a gigafactory under construction in Northumberland.

Strategic partnership is the highest profile approval for Britain’s first gigafactory, which proponents say the £2.6 billion project is essential if the UK will nurture its own electric vehicle industry and help the government achieve its carbon reduction targets Says.

As the UK bans the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles from 2030, the auto industry is under strong pressure to build infrastructure, including supplying batteries, to produce large-scale electric vehicles and protect jobs.

Former Investment Banker Orral Nadjari, CEO and Founder of Britishvolt said, “From a Britishvolt perspective, this is an important milestone in securing responsibly produced raw materials to help reduce the risk of the project. “If you look at global cobalt production, Glencore and Chinese companies stand out.”

The FTSE 100 company did not disclose the size of its investment in Britishvolt, but it will be the startup’s largest strategic backer. Founded in 2019, Britishvolt has been backed by investors in the Middle East and Scandinavia.

Glencore, the world’s largest cobalt producer, will supply 30% of the metal used by Britishvolt between 2024 and 2030. The use of cobalt in the fast-growing electric vehicle industry has made it one of the world’s most popular raw materials.

Glencore already supplies BMW and Tesla with metal from mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Australia. Tesla has been working with Glencore and other miners to develop a blockchain platform that enables DRC to ethically produce cobalt.

As mobility and the energy transition accelerate, so does the forecasting of demand for future-facing metals.

The investment comes as Britishvolt, one of the few battery factories in Europe that has received planning permission, is considering whether to merge with a special-purpose acquisition vehicle and go public in London or New York.

The company said the plant, which will be built on the site of an abandoned coal-fired power plant in the town of Blyth in northeast England, will initially employ 1,000 people. When the Gigafactory is fully operational, the workforce will increase to over 3,000, which will help one of the poorest parts of the UK.

Britishvolt chose the 93-hectare site for its deep-sea port access and power grid connectivity. Gigafactory is targeting 30GWh, sufficient capacity for 300,000 battery packs per year, with first production expected at the end of 2023. In contrast, Tesla’s gigafactory in Nevada has a capacity of about 37 GWh.

Six companies are in talks with the UK government about building a battery gigafactory, but only Britishvolt is still testing the chemistry, and Nissan has publicly declared its plans.

The weight of electric batteries means that automakers want them to be produced close to where the rest of their vehicles are usually made. This means that UK facilities are needed to sustain production of products like the Land Rover and Mini.

In contrast, gasoline and diesel engines made in one place are often shipped around the world before being mounted on cars on an assembly line.

David Brocas, Glencore’s chief cobalt trader, welcomed the deal with Britishvolt. “As mobility and energy transition accelerate, so does the forecasting of demand for metals facing the future,” he said.

Additional report by Henry Sanderson

