UK unemployment rate falls amid record rise in job vacancies | business





The June unemployment rate was in response to record increases in vacancies for workers laid off during the pandemic to re-enter the labor market and secure jobs.

According to official statistics, the unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter to 4.7% for the three months to June. According to Statistics Korea, the number of jobs in July exceeded 1 million for the first time ever.

The proportion of the unemployed workforce is still higher than it was before the pandemic, when the unemployment rate was 3.9%, but the labor force has grown thanks to the reopening of the economy and a surge in demand for workers in some industries.

HMRC’s separate figures for July pointed to a strong recovery in the labor market, despite nearly two million people taking leave after the number of paid employees increased from 182,000 to 28.9 million.

The figure beat the expectations of city analysts who expected the labor market to recover more slowly as lockdown restrictions eased.

Wages rose 7.4% without bonuses and 8.8% with bonuses, reinforcing the message from employers that workers can expect to receive allowances and maintenance bonuses if a shortage exists.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the sharp rise in employment and wage hikes this year will not change the Bank of England’s view. The economy returns to a more normal level of activity.

He said: Most public sector workers will see some pay rises next year as well, and job losses from layoff plans will help keep the private sector from settling.

We therefore continue to believe that the labor market will lose its current momentum, so we can wait until the first half of 2023 for the Monetary Policy Committee. [interest rates].

However, data showed that hours worked were almost 5% below pre-pandemic levels, and ONS’s wage analysis showed that, excluding the coronavirus impact, most wage increases were below 3.5%.

The number of employees also remained at 201,000, below the February 2020 level, indicating that many self-employed people who have lost their jobs in the past 16 months are still unable to return to the labor market.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: Today’s figures show that our job initiatives are working to save people’s jobs and return them to work. We know there may still be challenges, but data shows that more employees are being paid than at any point since March 2020, and the number of people on vacation is the lowest since the scheme began.

