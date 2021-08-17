UK investment trust dividend cut in first half of 2021





Investment update

The UK Investment Trust’s dividend fell for the first time in 10 years this year. As the Covid-19 crisis catches up with sectors fueled by plunging shareholder dividends across global markets.

Cash returned to shareholders from stock investment trusts in the first half of 2021 decreased by 3.1% compared to the same period last year. This is the first time since 2010 that the entire sector has been reduced in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Fund group link. The group predicts that investors will see a similar decline overall in 2021.

The relatively modest decline since the COVID-19 crisis has shown the strengths of investment trusts for income-focused investors, according to trust advocates.

David Horner, managing director of Chelverton, a £2.5 billion London asset manager that operates an investment trust focused on dividends, said: “The investment trust structure is designed to protect against market turmoil from events like COVID-19 and financial crises. “It’s ideal for enduring,” he said.

The drop in investment trust dividends comes after companies cut payments to shareholders by a fifth globally last year in the midst of the Covid-19 economic crisis, cutting pensions, charities and a major source of income for retirees.

These cuts have also been passed on to investors who hold company shares through investment trusts, which are now made up of publicly traded companies and are a popular type of investment vehicle on the London market.

Despite the decline, payouts from UK-listed investment trusts have held up well compared to the broader market. UK corporate dividends fell 34% in the 18 months to June, while global dividends fell 6%, according to wealth management group Link and Janus Henderson. In contrast, the investment trust increased its dividend by 2% over the same period.

Link’s managing director, Ian Stokes, said investment trusts have the advantage of being able to use capital gains to build a cash buffer and sustain dividends. “[Trusts] “It could ease the highs and lows of dividend income from the business cycle or big one-off shocks,” he said.

The trust’s closed structure also means that investors will not face pressure to sell stocks at lower prices in a crisis if they head out, which Horner said could have an advantage over open funds.

Horner added a cash cushion to Chelverton’s dividend trust each year since the financial crisis, allowing the trust to increase its dividend by 7% last year despite COVID-19. According to Link, more than half of investment trust managers held reserves last year, and a fifth of the cash paid out to shareholders came from rainy days funds.

Simon Crinage, Head of Investment Trusts at JPMorgan Asset Management, said, “One of the unique advantages of investment trusts is the ability to withhold a portion of their earnings in a timely manner.

Link’s data shows a decline in payouts for trusts that invest in stocks, but the Trade Organization’s analysis of investment trusts shows that trusts backing alternative assets such as infrastructure continued to increase payouts during the pandemic. “This underscores the importance of a balanced income portfolio,” said Ian Sayers, chief executive officer of the Association of Investment Companies.

Link expects the index’s investment trust dividend to close at the end of the year, 3.2% lower than in 2020, as the company’s last year’s cuts continue to appear in the trust results.

