20-year US effort in Afghanistan “marked by many failures”, new surveillance report says





Inconsistent strategy. Politically motivated calendars. Uncontrolled cash valves. As the Taliban take control of Afghanistan after 20 years of US involvement, a new surveillance report describes what went wrong.

It may be true, as President Biden said on Monday, that the United States trained and equipped an Afghan military force of 300,000, that we paid their salaries, maintained their air force and equipped them, and that the essential that we could not give them was “the will to fight” for their future. But in the eyes of the Special Inspector General for Reconstruction in Afghanistan, the United States has yet to fail in its 20-year efforts, which were largely wiped out in a matter of months. .

The report “What We Need to Learn: Lessons from 20 Years of Reconstructing Afghanistan” details how more than $ 145 billion spent on reconstruction efforts represented only minimal progress.

The United States lacked a clear strategy, the report said, with an evolving mission that required agencies and staff to adopt new goals on the fly.

Mr Biden defended the decision to reduce the US presence in Afghanistan, saying it had achieved the goal of degrading al-Qaeda. But as the report indicates, that was not always the only objective of the mission in Afghanistan, just one of them.

Afghan security personnel patrol after regaining control of parts of the town of Herat following fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces on the outskirts of Herat, 640 km (397 miles) in the ‘West Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday August 8, 2021. Hamed Sarfarazi / AP

The goal was first to eliminate al Qaeda, then broadened to include the elimination of the Taliban, then widened to rid the Afghan government of corrupt officials. In 2009, al-Qaeda was not even mentioned in the first draft military strategy because the administration discovered that the terrorist group was “no longer a problem.” Yet the war continued.

The “Lessons We Need to Learn” survey follows 10 “Lessons Learned” reports published by SIGAR. SIGAR’s analysis draws on thousands of government documents and more than 760 interviews, many of which were featured in the Washington Post’s Afghanistan Papers 2019.

Explicit timelines on the time it would take to rebuild poorly evaluated American projects and Afghan institutions. An official responsible for the early design of the Afghan National Army told SIGAR that US troops were due to leave by 2004, but the effort continued to take years longer.

A perpetual sense of “imminent departure” has blunted the progress. For this reason, the effort in Afghanistan consisted of more than 20 one-year reconstruction projects rather than a single 20-year one.

“If the goal were to rebuild and leave behind a country that can stand and pose little threat to the national security interests of the United States, the overall picture is grim,” the report said, adding that fear for the personal safety of Afghans has increased in recent years.

The report found that US personnel in Afghanistan were often unskilled and poorly trained, and qualified personnel were difficult to retain. Annual staff “lobotomies” hamper efficiency. The Defense Department police advisers sent to train the Afghan police force were inexperienced. To compensate, they watched “Cops” and “NCIS,” according to the report.

Even though the United States invested money in reconstruction projects, the lack of strategy meant that the focus was not on sustainability. The report states that “US agencies were seldom judged by the continued usefulness of their projects, but by the number of projects completed and the dollars spent.”

A previous SIGAR audit warned that more than $ 300 million a year was spent to pay salaries to non-existent personnel in the Afghan security forces. The United States did not have enough surveillance personnel to properly validate the presence of the Afghan National Army and National Police.

The list of lessons to be learned is:

The US government has constantly struggled to develop and implement a coherent strategy for what it wanted to achieve. The US government has consistently underestimated the time needed to rebuild Afghanistan and created unrealistic timelines and expectations that have prioritized spending too quickly. These choices have increased corruption and reduced the effectiveness of programs. Many of the institutions and infrastructure projects built by the United States were not sustainable. Counterproductive policies and practices by civilian and military personnel thwarted the effort. Persistent insecurity has seriously undermined reconstruction efforts. Did not understand the Afghan context and therefore did not adapt its efforts accordingly. Agencies seldom carried out sufficient monitoring and evaluation to understand the impact of their efforts.

The report recommended that U.S. agencies continue to explore how to ensure they have the necessary capacities and capabilities for reconstruction efforts both large and small, as there will likely be another post-conflict stabilization project. even if the agencies don’t think so now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/afghanistan-failures-20-years-oversight-report/

