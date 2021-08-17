COP26 President Visits India Ahead of Monumental Climate Summit





Sharma will meet with senior government ministers of India and will be visited by industry and civil society leaders to focus on the opportunity for India to play a leading role in making COP26 a success.

COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma will spend three days (August 16-18) to discuss India’s critical role in ensuring a climate change summit with India’s senior ministers and industry and civil society leaders. Arrived in Delhi. Success.

With less than 100 days left until the monumental summit in Glasgow, UK, this in-person visit represents the UK’s commitment to raising its global ambitions for climate action for a balanced and inclusive outcome at COP26.

In a meeting with key climate stakeholders, Sharma expects to point out the role India can play at the summit by profiling its ambitious domestic plans and joining a growing number of countries that have updated their 2030 emission targets under the Paris Agreement. It’s possible.

This means that the UK has signed a net zero to all G20 countries, has a clear plan to cut emissions by 2030, halts coal generation, switches to electric vehicles, and restores nature, financed by the wealthiest countries. Occurs by asking you to promise. Go green to the rest of the planets.

The UK and India are already working closely together through the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Green Growth Equity, including research and innovation for clean energy transition and global resilience. accumulation.

Sharmas’ second visit to India in 2021 will meet with Minister of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy RK Singh.

COP26 Chairman-nominee Alok Sharma said:

India must play an important role when the world comes together in Glasgow to demonstrate new action under the Paris Agreement. India’s leadership through the International Solar Coalition and Disaster Recovery Infrastructure Coalition is critical to building global resilience at COP26 and beyond.

All countries, including the UK and India, have a historic opportunity to recover their environment from the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing climate-resilient jobs that fuel economic growth will lead to a green industrial revolution that makes financial sense.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis in India said:

The COP26 summit in November of this year is the last and best opportunity to set the world on the road towards the 1.5 degree global warming limit. India, for example, is already taking impressive steps towards renewable energy. By 2040, India could lead the way in new clean technologies and infrastructure, with most of the infrastructure it needs not yet built. As Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Modi agreed in their 2030 Roadmap, the UK and India have committed to work closely on this journey through COP26 and beyond.

In November, the UK will work with Italy to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. This will provide an opportunity for the whole world to come together and take urgent action. The UK is already setting a strong example for climate action, with a legally binding goal of reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

more information

The UK has committed to doubling its international climate finances to at least 11.6 billion over the next five years to help developing countries take action. Between 1990 and 2018, the UK grew its economy by 75%, halving its emissions, and will completely cut coal use in its electricity sector by 2024 and stop selling oil/diesel vehicles by 2030.

India and the UK are working together to increase climate resilience and promote a clean energy transition. Climate is one of the pillars of the India-UK 2030 roadmap.

The UK and India co-chair the Disaster Recovery Infrastructure Alliance (CDRI) to promote disaster recovery infrastructure planning, development, policy and financing globally. We are sharing our knowledge of power sector reform, adaptation and resilience, renewables, energy efficiency and electric mobility. The UK is helping India adapt to the impacts of climate change (co-chairs the CDRI Management Board) and encouraging private sector investment in green finance.

The UK and India are also working together to act together. The UK is investing in India’s renewable and clean transport sector, for example, through our joint Green Growth Equity Fund (with an investment of $120 million in each country) and a multilateral fund. We have joint research and innovation partnerships to develop next-generation solar buildings and energy-efficient solutions.

The UK and India are working to tackle plastic pollution on land and at sea through the Commonwealth Garbage Program. The Twin Cities Marine Litter Initiative to address waste management at the local and city level is also under discussion.

