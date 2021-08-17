A vibrant UK job market creates a record number of vacancies.





UK job vacancies hit an all-time high as the labor market rebounded from the effects of the pandemic, and job growth beat economists’ expectations for the three months leading up to June.

The number of employed people in the second quarter stood at 32.28 million, an increase of 95,000 from January to May.

The surge in hiring exceeded the 75,000 jobs forecast by experts surveyed by Reuters, marking the highest quarterly growth since the coronavirus restrictions were first applied. The increase lowered the headline unemployment rate to 4.7%.

“The world of work continues to rebound strongly as a result of the pandemic,” said Jonathan Athow, deputy director of national statistics at ONS.

July payrolls were 28.9 million, up 182,000 from the previous month, but still below 200,000 at pre-pandemic levels.

The increase suggests that the early summer surge in Covid-19 infections and the government’s cutback in vacation plans did not hamper the labor market recovery.

Gary Parsons, managing director of HR consulting firm Talk Staff, said the job market is “very vibrant” and “opportunities abound for candidates, while employers are now fighting harder than ever for the right talent.”

With many workers returning from vacation as businesses reopen, the number of hours worked per week surpassed 1 billion for the first time since the pandemic.

Strong job growth supported pay increases as median monthly wages rose 6.4% in July compared to February 2020 levels.

The increase suggested that the wage increase could be slightly higher than the Bank of England’s forecast. Ruth Gregory, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said the Bank of England (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee could raise rates “a little faster than expected”.

Annual earnings growth puts pressure on the Treasury to decide on annuity “triple lock” promises. This ensures that the national pension is increased annually by average earnings growth, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is greater.

Jobs had grown to nearly one million in the three months through July. The record vacancies “confirm the ongoing recruitment difficulties”, said Suren Thiru, economics director at the British Chambers of Commerce, a business group.

“Changes to the self-isolation rules will help, but while many businesses are facing deeper-seated pressures on labor supply from the effects of COVID-19 and Brexit, the staff shortage could continue to strain economic activity,” he said. added.

The hospitality sector has been hit hard by recruitment issues, with vacancies nearly 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels. The health sector also recorded strong growth in unfilled positions.

Because vacancies are a forward-looking indicator, hiring lead times, said Jonathan Boys, labor market economist at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, “we can be confident that employment will continue to grow over the next few months.”

Nye Cominetti, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, warned that “policy makers should not be complacent with recovery” as vacation plans ended in September.

However, Martin Beck, chief economic adviser at consulting firm EY Item Club, said, “The risk of a significant rise in unemployment appears low when the layoffs end in September.”

