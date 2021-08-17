New UK travel restrictions could punish Europeans under 30





The UK has abruptly changed its travel rules that will shock many Europeans, especially young people.

As of August 12, the UK will require visitors who have received two different COVID vaccines to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival if arriving from amber list countries. European countries like France, Spain, Sweden, Portugal and the Netherlands are all on the pumpkin list.

Quarantine can be done at any location you want, and testing is required on the 2nd and 8th days of quarantine. There are many reports that the authorities are calling or visiting self-isolation people to check whether they are complying with the rules. Self-quarantine violators can be fined up to £10,000.

This policy is shocking because it assumed that many people were fully vaccinated and could bypass quarantine if traveling from amber list countries. However, the UK government only recognizes people who have received two doses of the same vaccine as complete immunizations. They updated the government website on August 12 to reflect this change.

Why has this travel rule change been criticized?

WHO is divided against mixing doses. However, there is no evidence that mixed doses are less protective, and it is common practice when immunizing against other diseases such as Ebola. Some studies suggest that it may provide more immunity from COVID-19.

“It’s basically presenting antigens (recognizable parts of pathogens) to the immune system in different ways,” Rodolphe Thiébaut, professor of public health at the University of Bordeaux, told Horizon.

“I can imagine that mixing different types of vaccines will increase the (immune) response to a common antigen.

Changes to the guidelines for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have resulted in many people taking a single dose of AstraZeneca and using a different vaccine for their second dose.

Notable people taking the mixed dose include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but the policy change will have the biggest impact on young Europeans.

Many young people received their first dose of AstraZeneca followed by a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. This is because guidelines have been changed due to concerns about the association with blood clots, such as recommending that some European countries do not administer AstraZeneca to people under the age of 50.

AstraZeneca and the EU

Concerns over AstraZeneca that have led to more young people giving mixed doses are complex and complex.

After trouble negotiating a contract with AZ, the EU was hit by supply problems.

After approval by the European Medicines Agency, some EU countries refused to approve Zap for people aged 65 and over, and the launch of AZ was stopped in 13 European countries due to blood clots concerns.

Many EU countries, including France and Germany, currently recommend using AstraZeneca only for those over 55 or over 60. Other countries, such as Denmark, have completely stopped taking AstraZeneca.

Travel restrictions on travel to the UK

The UK will lift all domestic COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, leaving bars, theaters, museums and nightclubs all open. Vaccine passports are required to enter nightclubs from September, but have not been widely distributed.

There are three categories of traffic light systems for international travel in the UK. People arriving from Red List countries (including Pakistan, Brazil and Chile) are only allowed to enter if they are UK citizens or have residency and must be quarantined in designated hotels at their own expense.

People arriving from the Amber List countries are required to quarantine for 10 days at the location of their choice and undergo two COVID tests on days 2 and 10 of quarantine. People who have received two doses of the same vaccine can skip this quarantine but must be screened upon arrival.

Travelers from Green List countries (e.g. New Zealand) do not have quarantine requirements, but must be tested prior to travel and upon arrival.

Currently, most European countries are on the amber or green list, but the mixed-dose rule only applies to countries visiting England, not Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

