Fred soaks the Southeastern United States; Grace again a tropical storm





(AP) – Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a low early Tuesday as he walked inland, spreading heavy rain over the southeastern United States. The National Weather Service said it had spawned several tornadoes in Georgia, and flash floods and mudslides were possible in the mountainous areas as they moved towards the mid-Atlantic states.

No deaths were reported from Fred, and fewer than 30,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia after the storm hit the shore late Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle. Emergency crews were repairing fallen power lines and cleaning up fallen trees on Tuesday in the wake of Freds.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred was crossing southeast Alabama to west and northern Georgia with sustained winds reaching 35 mph (56 km / h). Senior Hurricane Specialist Stacy Stewart said Tuesday she could dump 5-7 inches (13-18 centimeters) of rain in parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas and possibly up to 10 (25 centimeters) of rain in isolated places, causing flash floods in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, reconnaissance planes discovered Grace had regained the strength of a tropical cyclone early on Tuesday. Grace called earthquake-damaged Haiti a tropical depression on Monday, pouring up to 10 inches of rain that knocked over people huddling in makeshift shelters following Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 quake, now responsible for more than 1,400 deaths.

Grace had sustained winds of 40 mph (64 km / h) and was heading west at nearly 16 mph (26 km / h), on a track between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon . Forecasters said it could be close to hurricane force as it approaches Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, was about 135 miles (215 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda. The small tropical cyclone had winds of 50 mph (80 km / h) and is expected to pass well south of Bermuda by Tuesday evening, the hurricane center said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.ksla.com/2021/08/17/fred-drenches-us-southeast-grace-again-tropical-storm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos