Sunak relief for UK employment growth could be short-term | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





Rishi Sunak is an operator too adept to declare victory in the war on unemployment as the past 18 months have shown that the unexpected can and often does.

But noting that there may still be challenges, the Prime Minister is certainly relieved to see how well the UK labor market has recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest job announcements released by the National Statistical Office, the employment rate has risen, but the unemployment rate has fallen. In July, vacancies broke through 1 million for the first time, and hours worked per week, which were still below pre-crisis levels, exceeded 1 billion for the first time since early 2020. Undoubtedly, this was a very powerful report.

Three great wonders remain. The first is whether the labor market will be derailed by the many daily cases of the delta strain that have been reported in recent weeks. So far, employment growth from the reopening of the economy after the winter lockdown has outweighed the headwinds of the pandemic or the fear of disease that makes consumers more anxious.

The second question is whether unemployment will start to rise now that unemployment benefits are phased out. Wage subsidies have been one of two major success stories over the past 18 months with vaccine development, and TUC says it’s too early to finish it next month.

Sunak believes that layoffs could be phased out relatively painlessly, as half of those still in the plan are working hours at their previous jobs and taking flexible leave.

ONS said there was no evidence of an increase in layoffs before employers shared the cost of layoffs in July. This supports the Minister’s view that companies are less likely to fire employees if they pay a portion of their wages.

Nevertheless, chaos is inevitable as the economic structure changes from early 2020, with problems in certain sectors persisting, telecommuting increases and online shopping increasing.

Finally, there is the question of what the Bank of England does in response to a labor market that appears to have little extra capacity. During the three months through June, average annual income growth reached 8.8%, the highest since the series began 20 years ago now, from 7.4% in the three months through May.

Behind the scenes, there is a case in which Thread Needle Street must take immediate action to prevent inflation.

But looks can be deceptive. Much of the annual income growth is due to the slow rise in wages in the spring of 2020 and the fact that job losses are concentrated in low-wage sectors such as services. If these factors are removed, the base salary increase would be as high as 2%, according to Ruth Gregory, chief economist at Capital Economics. Threadneedle Street doesn’t have to rush a decision. There is time to see how things will play out over the next few months.

