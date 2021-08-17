UK donates COVID-19 vaccine to Egypt





The parcels donated by the UK were delivered via COVAX with the support of UNICEF and WHO and arrived in Cairo yesterday (16th August). This is the first tranche of 100 million vaccines the UK has promised to share at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June 2022 by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with 30 million expected to be delivered by the end of this year. At least 80 million doses out of 100 million doses will go to COVAX.

This donation follows a recent shipment of 1.7 million doses of COVAX, which the UK is also supporting. The UK was at the forefront of efforts to establish COVAX in 2020, providing a total of $548 million to fund vaccines for low-income countries. The plan has delivered more than 152 million vaccines to more than 137 countries and territories, including 83 low-middle-income countries.

This package and the UK’s extensive support for COVAX will help Egypt meet its vaccine demand as it continues to fight Covid-19.

British daffaires and Egyptian deputy ambassador, Qudsi Rashed, said:

Yesterday the UK sent about 300,000 vaccines to Egypt via COVAX, the first batch of 100 million doses our Prime Minister promised to share with countries around the world within the next year. This is another milestone in our partnership with Egypt to support the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of the UK’s goal of ending the epidemic by 2022.

Dr Naeema Al Gasseer appreciated the UK government’s solidarity to protect the population outside the UK and as WHO we all appreciate the UK’s efforts as well as the national effort to increase vaccine intake. People around the world are being protected by a COVID-19 vaccine because if everyone is not safe no one is safe.

Jeremy Hopkins, UNICEF representative in Egypt, said:

We appreciate the contribution of the UK government. Close cooperation between the UK government and its government partners is critical to ensuring we can provide a vaccine quickly and protect as many people as possible from this virus. No one is safe until everyone is safe.

The UK has been at the forefront of the global response to Covid-19, including an investment of $90 million to support the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Over 500 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered worldwide at non-profit prices, with two-thirds being given to low- and middle-income countries. Global demand for vaccines far outstrips supply, leaving millions of the most vulnerable people unprotected, and higher vaccine coverage worldwide is one of the best shields against new strains.

